A young Jerry West fell considerably short of answering the sportswriter’s question. Or maybe the question clashed with West’s innate modesty, which would remain intact, by the way, for a lifetime.
The Charleston Gazette’s Bob Baker had made his way to the East Bank High School gym in eastern Kanawha County in March 1956 to ask the 17-year-old West how it felt to be compared to Rod Hundley, a fellow Kanawha County native and 1953 Charleston High graduate. At the moment, Hundley was a junior at West Virginia University and soon would be a first-team basketball All-American. West-Hundley comparisons were inevitable.
As Baker posed the question, West was dribbling a basketball, shooting hoops and showing obvious discomfort in being asked to talk about his extraordinary skills.
Back then, West was averaging 34 points for the East Bank Pioneers and sometimes grabbing 20 rebounds and blocking a dozen shots in a game.
And with his extraordinarily long arms, quick hands and one-in-a-million basketball intuitiveness, he was stealing the ball constantly. An opposing player, Richard Gregg of Dupont High, remembered.
“It was like we couldn’t get a ball past him with a pass,” Gregg said in “Jerry West: The Life and Legend of a Basketball Icon” by Richard Lazenby. “And if you put the ball on the floor, he could steal it from you right off the dribble.”
In addition to the obvious stuff, West’s defensive presence could be intimidating to the player he guarded, said Chris Smith, a former Charleston High and Virginia Tech star, who played against West in high school and played with and against him in summer leagues at Watt Powell Annex.
Smith could see the intimidation.
“Oh, you could tell,’’ he said recently. “They would get that nervous look. He would block their shot and block it again. And they were dead.”
In recalling his interview many years later, Baker remembered that West mumbled a few responses that were barely audible and, when writing his Gazette story, found none of West’s barely audible responses worthy of publication.
Those barely audible responses in those days, incidentally, were not limited to nosy sportswriters and, in fact, were quite noticeable in his frequent visits to the home of teammate Bob Green.
“He came down to the house quite a bit,” recalled Larry Green, Bob’s younger brother, who attended every East Bank game in the 1955-56 season. “And my mother would ask him what he wanted for breakfast. And he would even mumble at that. He wouldn’t even say, ‘I’ll take some eggs or a piece of bacon.’ He would not communicate very well. He was a very shy individual. That’s what I remember most. My God, he was a shy kid.”
Instead of trying to glean anything from West’s responses, Baker wrote the story quoting area coaches whose teams had competed against both West and Hundley. The coaches said West was the better shooter and more ferocious rebounder and Hundley the better ball-handler and passer.
“On defense,” Smith noted, “there wasn’t any comparison. Jerry was better.”
Hundley at the time, being considerably more forthright, called West the greatest high school player he had ever seen.
nnn
In the 1950s, the Gazette and Daily Mail rarely covered regular-season high school basketball games, thus limiting our knowledge of West’s statistical exploits and on-court heroics as well as what coaches and sportswriters had to say.
A few tidbits survive, however. In the 1954-55 season, after seeing West score 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting against Stonewall Jackson, SJ coach Clyde “Pud’’ Hutson said West “is clever, has quick hands and is a terrific shot.’’
Terrific shot? In his 1969 autobiography “Mr. Clutch: The Jerry West Story” with Bill Libby, West wrote, “I know this may be hard to believe, but I honestly think that I was a better pure shooter in high school than I was to become at any point later in my career.”
After his 15-of-19 shooting against Stonewall, Daily Mail sports columnist Dick Hudson ventured out on a limb and wrote that Jerry would become “one of the great ones the county has produced in recent years.’’
In a rare 1956 interview, West betrayed the same maniacal pursuit of perfection that contributed to his greatness throughout his career. Talking to Daily Mail sportswriter Ben Brown, he explained the pain of missed shots. “The worst feeling in the world,” he said, “is to be off.”
Gazette columnist Darrell Harless proposed a modest career path for West.
“Many people hope he will follow George King’s footsteps at Morris Harvey,” wrote Harless, referring to the 1946 Stonewall Jackson graduate who starred at Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston).
At the time, a comparison to George King sounded reasonable -- even flattering. At Morris Harvey, King led the nation in scoring in his final two seasons, averaging 31.2 points in 1950, and later spent six respectable seasons in the NBA. When Harless made his suggestion, King was playing for the NBA's Syracuse Nationals and scoring about 10 points a game.
Not that anyone could have foreseen West’s eventual brilliance -- highlighted recently by his selection as the 19th greatest player in the NBA’s 75-year history by a panel of current and former players, general managers, executives and media.
“I don’t think anyone in the world,” longtime friend Tex Williams said recently, “would have ever believed how good he would become."
But West was leaving hints of future exploits, not only in the robust scoring, rebounding, shot blocking and ball stealing but in his clutch play -- which would be a hallmark. It would give rise, of course, to his famous “Mr. Clutch” nickname.
Against Huntington East in a 1956 regional final in St. Albans, the Pioneers trailed by 12 points but cut it to five in the game’s final minutes. And after scoring two baskets to trim the deficit to one, West appeared to steal the ball with four seconds left and dribbled down the floor. The officials, however, ruled a jump ball. East Bank coach Roy Williams argued that West had stolen the ball cleanly.
No problem. West won the tip, directing the ball to 5-foot-7 teammate Jack Landers, who sped away for a game-winning layup and a 64-63 victory, earning the Pioneers a trip to Morgantown for the state tournament.
East Bank fans then lifted West and Landers onto their shoulders and carried them off the court.
nnn
Not everyone was enamored of West’s talents. Huntington Herald-Dispatch sports columnist Fred Burns wrote that he fell noticeably short of Kelly Coleman of nearby Wayland (Ky.) High School, who already had etched himself a place in Kentucky high school basketball lore.
West “can’t carry his shoelaces,” Burns wrote acidly during the 1956 state high school tournament. “Anything West can do, Coleman can do left-handed.”
It’s probably safe to say Burns’ opinion was skewed by the Charleston-Huntington provincialism that dated back decades. The two cities’ sports scribes continually engaged in petty sniping, each side directing potshots at the other and coining mean-spirited nicknames for the coaches 50 miles away.
The Gazette’s Shorty Hardman often referred to Huntington as the “We Will City,” implying that the townspeople constantly talked of things they wanted to do but never following through. The Herald-Dispatch's Duke Ridgeley once wrote that he would rather have a lamp post on Fifth Avenue in Huntington than the State Capitol.
Kentucky sportswriters, meanwhile, were falling all over themselves in their Kelly Coleman hype. A 6-foot-2 jump shooter, Coleman averaged 48 points as a senior, capping a four-year career with a 33-point average. In the 1956 state tournament, he dropped 68 against the Bell County High five.
His colossal scoring inspired wondrous creativity among the Bluegrass writers. Seeing an obvious need for a nickname -- especially in an era that abounded in nicknames -- they addressed him as King Kelly, Machine Gun Kelly, the Wayland Warrior, the Wayland Flash and the Blond Bombshell. (Another Blonde Bombshell, Marilyn Monroe, had recently starred in “The Seven-Year Itch.’’)
One Kentucky writer, informing his readers of Coleman’s 1956 nuptials, described the bride as a “stunningly beautiful blonde.’’
Their sportswriting counterparts across the Big Sandy, however, chose not to adopt tacky monikers for their East Bank sensation, perhaps knowing intuitively that the modest West would be embarrassed by such a thing. The only hint of boosterism came from Baker, who took a respectful approach and referred to West as “Mr. Jerry West” in one of his stories.
Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp, the most famous college basketball coach in all the land, had made his way to Wayland, a coal-mining town of 1,300 residents about 30 miles west of Williamson, and liked what he saw.
“Kelly Coleman,’’ said Rupp, the Wildcats’ coach since 1932, “is the greatest high school player who ever lived.”
Rupp, meanwhile, seemed to ignore West -- until December of 1958, when West led the Mountaineers to a 97-91 victory over Rupp’s Wildcats in the Kentucky Invitational Tournament title game.
“He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen,” said Rupp, “and I’ve seen a million of 'em.”
Otherwise, Rupp took little interest in West Virginia athletes, unlike another famous Kentucky coach, Paul “Bear’’ Bryant, the school’s football coach from 1946 to 1953. Bryant occasionally made the drive from Lexington to Charleston to check out Kanawha Valley talent and developed a relationship with Stonewall Jackson High School coach Russ Parsons.
In fact, Bryant recruited SJ quarterback Bill Farley, who played at Kentucky as a backup to All-American Babe Parilli.
Rupp and the Kentucky sportswriters were not the only folks promoting King Kelly. During the state’s 1956 high school basketball tournament in Lexington, an airplane flew over the UK arena and dropped leaflets touting Coleman’s accomplishments, including his garish statistics and Rupp’s comment that he was the greatest high school player who ever lived.
nnn
Is it possible West Virginia coach Fred Schaus favored Coleman over West? Beckley Post-Herald sports columnist Bob Wills wrote that, indeed, the Mountaineers’ top recruiting priority in 1956 was Coleman, though Schaus successfully and aggressively recruited West.
It’s not unreasonable, looking back all these years, to think WVU might have seen more potential in Coleman. At the time, West was a spindly 6-foot-3, 160 pounds, and Coleman a muscular 6-2, 215. Could West survive the rigors of the college game? And who knew in 1956, as Tex Williams later noted, that West would rise to such greatness at West Virginia and in the NBA?
In late March of 1956, Coleman told the Lexington Herald that he planned to attend WVU.
“The folks in Morgantown,” he told the paper, “gave me a job last summer, and I feel indebted to them.”
Shortly thereafter, the Charleston Daily Mail said Coleman had committed to West Virginia.
But trouble was brewing. Coleman’s mother told the Lexington Herald Leader that a WVU booster, a Charleston insurance salesman, had been sending her son $75 a month during his final two years of high school and had given him a car and a gasoline courtesy card.
Meanwhile, Wayland High coach John Campbell told reporters that NCAA investigators had been snooping around town, asking questions about Coleman’s car. And when Coleman applied to attend WVU, the registrar denied his admission, telling reporters, “Coleman just didn’t meet unit requirements necessary for entrance.”
Or maybe WVU feared an NCAA investigation and decided to shun the Machine Gun. After all, Coleman’s academic deficiencies easily could have been made up in summer school.
And despite Rupp’s pleas and scholarship offer, Coleman did not become a Wildcat. Many years later, he recalled the Kentucky fans’ booing him in a state tournament loss to Carr Creek in which, despite the hype, he scored only 28 points.
He also disliked Rupp, believing the Kentucky coach had told the NCAA that WVU had committed recruiting violations, apparently costing him a chance to play for the Mountaineers alongside West.
Instead, he attended Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro and averaged 30.3 points, prompting the New York Knicks to select him in the second round of the 1960 NBA draft. When the Knicks cut him shortly before the 1960 season, he played in the Eastern Professional Basketball League and the American Basketball League.
He seemed to have no regrets. In an interview late in his life, he said he never really loved basketball. He said he preferred beer and parties.
In his “Mr. Clutch” autobiography, West fondly remembered his high school coach, Roy Williams, a 1927 East Bank graduate who had coached Pioneer basketball since 1943 and taught biology at the school. West called him “an exceptional coach, in some ways the best I ever had.”
After graduation, Jerry occasionally sent notes to his old coach, including one from Rome during the 1960 Olympics in which he said the city was the most beautiful he had ever seen.
In touting Williams, maybe he was referring, in part, to the impromptu mood-changing boost the coach had given him on March 9, 1956, in a sectional game against St. Albans. After West started the game by missing five of his first six shots, Williams called a timeout and, seeing the anguish in his star’s face, tried to lighten the moment. “Jerry,” he said, “I’ll teach you how to shoot at halftime.”