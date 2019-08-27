Ashley Wilson marks the final member of her family to compete in the Charleston Distance Run, and this year she will enter the field.
Wilson, a 32-year-old South Hills resident, began running at the conclusion of her gymnastics career following graduation from West Virginia University. Now, in the footsteps of her mother, father and sister, Wilson will tackle the CDR, which begins at the Capitol building on Kanawha Boulevard at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
“This is my first time doing it,” she said. “It’s been a goal that I’ve had for a while, but I’ve just never been able to convince myself to do the training, so this will hopefully be my first time finishing it.”
Wilson’s father Don Wilson started the family’s CDR tradition, and his involvement with running spurred Ashley to pursue the sport.
“I think honestly probably the fact that my dad was a runner and I had been exposed to it a lot growing up,” she said. “It was something I felt like I could still be competitive with. It’s really a good sport to be involved with, because it has a really good sense of community. You meet a lot of really amazing people. It gives you a chance to be competitive with other people, but also really competitive with yourself.”
With an increase in her mileage this year, Ashley said the CDR fit right into her training plan.
“I figured this would be a good time to do it and I’ve also just gotten more involved in running,” she said. “I trained for a half marathon in May, so I felt like this was a good time since I have some more miles under my belt.”
As Ashley, a St. Albans High School graduate, prepared for the Distance Run, she said she was sure to consult her father, who has completed the CDR approximately 15 times.
“He told me it’s pretty much the equivalent of doing a marathon, because of the hills,” she said. “He’s given me a little bit of strategy: don’t go out too hard.”
With her further involvement in the sport, Ashley, an occupational therapist at CAMC, deepened her relationship with her father, she said.
“I definitely would ask him for advice here and there and over the years,” she said. “I’ve kind of gotten more advice from him along the way as I’ve gotten more involved in the sport.”
This year, Ashley said she has a time goal in mind, but in her first CDR, she’ll settle for crossing the line and joining the rest of her family members among the thousands to complete the event.
“I would like to run it in two hours,” she said, “but, for now, I’m just going to say I’m just trying to survive and cross the finish line, so we’ll see.”