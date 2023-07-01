Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dirty Birds logo

Charleston’s Atlantic League of Professional Baseball team didn’t have the Wheeler magic against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Saturday at GoMart Ballpark.

The Dirty Birds, playing as the throwback Charleston Wheelers, had a 3-2 lead with two outs in the top of the ninth before Joseph Carpenter blasted a solo home run to left field to force extra innings, and the Barnstormers came away with the 10-4 win in 10 innings.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

