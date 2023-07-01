Charleston’s Atlantic League of Professional Baseball team didn’t have the Wheeler magic against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Saturday at GoMart Ballpark.
The Dirty Birds, playing as the throwback Charleston Wheelers, had a 3-2 lead with two outs in the top of the ninth before Joseph Carpenter blasted a solo home run to left field to force extra innings, and the Barnstormers came away with the 10-4 win in 10 innings.
In the top of the 10th, Lancaster posted seven runs runs, capped by a three-run homer off the bat of Trayvon Robinson, and that sealed the deal as the Barnstormers won their second game in a row.
Charleston (21-32) is in fourth place in the Atlantic League South Division, while Lancaster improves to 23-31, which is good for fourth in the Atlantic League North.
Charleston manager Billy Horn said his squad is missing its usual closer, Joan Martinez, due to a possible UCL tear.
”We lost our closer, and there’s not a lot of 97 mile-per-hour closers out there,” Horn said. “Right now we’re just trying to figure it out at the end of the pen. Our guys were throwing well. We got some guys coming back off the injured list, so hopefully those guys will come back healthy and give us a chance.”
Horn said Charleston needs to build on its strong June, but starting July off with a losing streak was disappointing. The Dirty Birds gave up two runs in the ninth in a 3-3 game against Lancaster on Friday. Lancaster went on to win 4-3.
”We go over .500 in the month of June and we were playing well,” Horn said. “Last two games, just two outs nobody on, we could have easily been on an eight-game winning streak. That’s baseball.”
The Dirty Birds were led by Luis Roman, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
After Lancaster took an early 2-0 lead, Roman’s two-run single in the fourth tied the game before he hit a solo home run in the sixth to give the Dirty Birds a 3-2 lead.
”He was probably not even supposed to play today,” Horn said of Roman. “He was banged up after hustling down the line ... last night. He said he was good to go, and he came in and busted his tail for us like everyone else does.”
The score remained until the top of the ninth, when Carpenter hit his game-tying home run. Lancaster scored just the one run in the top of the ninth and Charleston got a baserunner to second in the bottom of the ninth but failed to capitalize and the game went to extras.
In extras, Lancaster quickly loaded the bases as Trace Loehr was hit by a pitch and Jack Hoover walked. That set the table for Andretty Cordero, who singled to drive in Jack Conley, the automatic runner.
After Lancaster loaded the bases again, Wilson Garcia hit a two-run double and Robinson capped the scoring with a three-run homer to center.
Edison Suriel was the reliever on the hook for the six earned runs.
”You can’t do that,” Horn said of the 10th inning. “We went with the guy we thought had the best opportunity, and luck wasn’t on his side today.”
Lancaster starting pitcher Brent Teller went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, and he struck out nine batters.
”He just attacked the zone,” Horn said. “That was it. Strike one, strike one, strike one. Everybody knows the best pitch in baseball is strike one.”
Charleston starting pitcher Colt Webb went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, and he struck out three batters.
Charleston and Lancaster’s next game is Sunday at 4:05 p.m.