GASTONIA, N.C -- Connor Kopach and Edwin Espinal each homered in the top of the seventh inning to help the West Virginia Power to a 7-2 win over the Gastonia Honey Hunters Wednesday evening at CaroMont Health Park.
The Power snaps a four-game skid and improves its second-half record to 7-6, good for third place in the Atlantic League South Division. Gastonia slips to 8-5, but remains atop the South Division standings.
West Virginia starter David Kubiak threw five solid innings en route to the win, allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out four against four walks.
The Power's Joe Testa tossed three shutout innings of relief, striking out four and walking two.
Both teams were scoreless through the first three innings.
West Virginia struck first as Yovan Gonzalez hit an RBI groundout to score Rymer Liriano in the top of the fourth.
Gastonia answered with its only two runs in the bottom of the frame, using an RBI single and a wild pitch to take a 2-1 edge.
Nate Easley stroked a two-run single in the fifth, before the Power exploded for four runs in the seventh - highlighted by Kopach's three-run bomb to left center.
West Virginia cranked out nine hits on the evening.
William Kirwan suffered the loss for the Honey Hunters, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out five against six walks in 4 2/3 innings.
West Virginia and Gastonia continue their series Thursday at 6:50 p.m.