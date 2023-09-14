Rivalry is defined as a competition for the same objective or for superiority in the same field, according to Oxford Languages.
However, the Backyard Brawl goes deeper than a simple definition and 76 miles of separation. For many, the rivalry between WVU and the Pitt Panthers means hatred, bragging rights and spite.
The Mountaineers and Panthers will duel under Milan Puskar Stadium's bright lights on ABC at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"I'm glad that it's back," WVU's all-time rusher Avon Cobourne said. "It's a rivalry that us Mountaineers don't take lightly. If we're having a bad season, [Pitt is] possibly having a good season. We want to make sure that we ruin their opportunities to get to a bowl game. It's personal."
Cobourne appeared in four games against Pitt, rushing 93 times for 478 yards and four touchdowns.
His favorite memory against Pitt was his first game in 1999 in Morgantown. The New Jersey native posted 26 carries for 210 yards and three touchdowns, helping WVU to a 52-21 rout over Pitt.
His performance against the Panthers boosted him over the 1,000-yard mark that season.
"That was my fondest because it was my first time playing in that game," Cobourne said. "They were on a roll to get to a bowl game, and we were able to beat them and spoil it. It wasn't just me, it was the entire team. Jerry Porter had a phenomenal game. Our defense was playing great."
A few years before Cobourne's performance, in 1994, the Mountaineers and Panthers were looking for a spark. Both teams entered with sub-.500 records.
WVU jumped out an early 31-6 lead late in the second quarter. However, Pitt outscored West Virginia 27-2 over the next segment, tying the game at 33 in the fourth. Both sides traded scores, including a touchdown pass from Pitt's Chad Askew to John Ryan with 38 seconds left to put the Panthers ahead 41-40.
The Mountaineers had one last shot with 24 seconds left. West Virginia native Chad Johnston scrambled, then threw a prayer down the right sideline, connecting with Zach Abraham for a 60-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left. WVU won 47-41.
"We had a couple plays going, so the routes were basically all streaks," Abraham said. "We wanted to basically clear out, and if Chad saw something, then he was going to heave it up. I did a slight hesitation, and it gave me a window to keep running. Chad saw me on the run and it was there. I wasn't thinking about anything other than catching the ball. It happened so fast.
"We needed that win to get us to ... a winning season that year."
Emotion raced through Abraham's head following the game-winning reception.
"It was exhilarating at the time," Abraham said. "I don't think it hit me until after the game took place. We were going through it and doing what we were coached to do."
Abraham felt the passion annually for the rivalry throughout his time in Morgantown.
"The uniqueness of the game is since we're so close in proximity," Abraham said. "We all have the same work ethics in the Pittsburgh and West Virginia area. We're both hard-working communities. That rivalry was established because it was grit for grit. It was the tough ones against the tough ones. You never know what's going to happen in those Pitt-West Virginia games."
Owen Schmitt played against Pitt at West Virginia from 2005-07.
He remembers more of the off-the-field preparations than on-the-field execution.
"The level of intensity, as far as the mental focus, during those weeks [stood out]," Schmitt said. "Coach [Rich Rodriguez] and the staff were good in bringing that tradition to light and making us understand, whether you're from the state or not, why it was so important. It used to be played around Thanksgiving. You would stay away from your families. It was a little bit different of a game."
Schmitt always felt the buzz from the game each year.
"It's a high-energy game, and there's a lot riding on those games," Schmitt said. "I can't describe the level of intensity that you feel before the game. Your adrenaline is on all cylinders. The emotions are running rampant through your mind and body. You're so jacked for the game."
Schmitt, Cobourne and Abraham believe the rivalry should be played each year.
"It's great for the fans and locals," Schmitt said. "It's great for the student-athletes to be able to be a part of something like that. College football rivalries are healthy for the integrity of the game."