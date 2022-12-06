Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kristin Call is a baseball star in a dress and flip-flops.

Baseball America named the 2002 Cabell Midland High School graduate and former West Virginia State University volleyball standout the minor league executive of the year.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

Tags