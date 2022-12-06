Kristin Call is a baseball star in a dress and flip-flops.
Baseball America named the 2002 Cabell Midland High School graduate and former West Virginia State University volleyball standout the minor league executive of the year.
“I’m truly humbled by this,” said Call, general manager of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. “All credit goes to the amazing group of folks I get to work with every day. More than anything, this is a reflection of their efforts and the success we achieved together.”
A key part of the award was work ethic. Call displayed plenty of that when, during a prom night promotion, she took to the field in a dress and flip-flops to help roll out the tarp when a surprise thunderstorm popped up.
The Barboursville native is a former front office executive with the West Virginia Power minor league team. Call has worked with the Pelicans for 10 seasons. She was promoted to general manager last year. Call was named the South Atlantic League female executive of the year in 2012 and the Carolina League’s top female executive in 2015 and 2019.
“We all got the radio call and I didn’t have time to go put on shorts and a T-shirt,” Call said of pulling the tarp in a dress. “There’s a reason I work at the beach where you can wear flip-flops and tennis shoes.”
Call is a former volleyball assistant coach at Charleston Catholic High School and current assistant at Myrtle Beach High.
Call’s promotions helped the Pelicans set several attendance records. She’s known for her creative promotions.
“She is such a dynamic leader, not only in her strategy development but in her own personal efforts,” Myrtle Beach team President Ryan Moore told Baseball America. “She’s one of the hardest workers and the smartest workers I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with, and it’s a really motivating leadership style for the rest of the staff.”
Call said Myrtle Beach is so successful when many teams’ attendance is declining because of the experience and creativity of the its 14-member staff. Most minor league teams draw their largest crowds on weekends, but in the resort community of Myrtle Beach, that’s when visitors are leaving or packing to leave. Figuring people still must eat, Call implemented a special dinner at the ballpark package to attract those visitors.
She said she used what she learned as a child when her family went to Shoney’s every Wednesday because kids ate for free. Call and sisters Kara and Katie enjoyed the free meals.
“Trying to become a part of folks’ routine is what we try to do,” Call said.