HUNTINGTON — After his first season at the helm of the Marshall baseball program, Greg Beals said he feels like he’s only in his first week.

After a week full of exit meetings while other teams across the Sun Belt Conference were competing for a league tournament championship, there was Beals sitting at his desk, reflecting on the last four and a half months and looking ahead to what comes next for the Thundering Herd.

