HUNTINGTON — After his first season at the helm of the Marshall baseball program, Greg Beals said he feels like he’s only in his first week.
After a week full of exit meetings while other teams across the Sun Belt Conference were competing for a league tournament championship, there was Beals sitting at his desk, reflecting on the last four and a half months and looking ahead to what comes next for the Thundering Herd.
“Coming in mid-year was a serious challenge,” Beals said, “but I also think it was very valuable so that now we are in a position to move forward.”
No doubt, there were challenges. Beals was introduced as the coach a mere six weeks before the season began after an extended period of time where there was no coach after Marshall and former coach Jeff Waggoner parted ways in October.
“A new coach comes in a month before the season starts, and what a challenge that was. I think we did a pretty darn good job with it,” Beals said. “Players and coaches alike. I think we did a pretty darn good job with it.”
But Beals is not naive.
Sixteen wins against 37 losses and just five wins against league opponents in Marshall’s first season in the SBC is not good according to most measuring sticks, including his own.
But “good” in this instance is relative, and more than just how many games Marshall won or lost, how many home runs were hit or how many games were played at whichever ballpark the Herd called home for a weekend. The biggest win came as Beals looked back and could see his influence start to bleed over into the program as a whole.
“Obviously, like I said, it did not show up in wins and losses, but I do feel like coach Beals was able to start putting his fingerprint on Marshall baseball,” Beals said.
The next step, he said, is to turn that progress into wins.
“We have to get better. Everybody in this program knows we have to get better,” Beals said. “There is no mistaking on how good the Sun Belt Conference is and what it is going to take for us to get into a more competitive mode in the league.”
Outside of a handful of graduating seniors and a few others who went through exit interviews this week, Beals said he expects the bulk of the team to return for 2024.
Two prominent changes are that he will hire two new assistant coaches to replace Cameron Coons and Robby Spagnola. Pitching coach Taylor Sandefur and Brian Karlet, the director of baseball operations, will remain on Beals’ staff for Year 2.
Additionally, Beals must replace a highly productive senior class which included Ryan Capuano, Daniel Carinci, Luke Edwards, Christian Lucio, Chris Noble, Raymond Pacella and Kyle Schaefer.
Whether their production is replaced by someone already on the roster, a recruit out of high school or addition by way of the transfer portal, Beals said he’s recruiting to increase competition and depth across the board.
“I’m not recruiting to take anybody’s job,” he said. “I’m recruiting players to make our program better. We’re going to get together a group of student-athletes that go out onto the field in the fall and we’re going to figure out who earns and deserves playing time.”
So Year 1 wasn’t a complete wash for Beals and company, even after the Herd lost twice as many games as it won. The areas where growth is needed, however, are clear.
Before each home game played at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, the video that introduced the Herd featured an audio clip from Beals’ introductory press conference in which he referenced his core values — staying true to his family, the game of baseball and his players.
As long as he sticks with those, Beals likes his chances — and the Herd’s.
“What I’ve learned is how critical my core values are,” Beals said, “how important they are in tough times, and it has absolutely fired up my passion for the game of baseball and our student-athletes.”