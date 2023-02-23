Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220518 MU baseball 13.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall’s Luke Edwards circles the bases after a solo home run against Morehead State during an NCAA baseball game on May 17, 2022, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It had been more than two decades since the Marshall baseball team came out of the first weekend of competition 3-0.

For the first time since 1990, the team accomplished that with a series sweep of Saint Louis, winning the first three games of the Greg Beals era.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags