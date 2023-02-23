HUNTINGTON — It had been more than two decades since the Marshall baseball team came out of the first weekend of competition 3-0.
For the first time since 1990, the team accomplished that with a series sweep of Saint Louis, winning the first three games of the Greg Beals era.
Beals was introduced as Marshall’s next coach less than two months ago. In six weeks, he went from a stranger to a trusted leader in the dugout, a transition he said required equal amounts of work from everyone involved.
“I was happy for the guys, first of all, recognizing the transition they’ve been through and they’ve worked really, really well,” he said.
“They’ve worked hard with me and been very diligent in getting on board and adapting to the things I bring to the table from a coaching and leadership standpoint.”
There’s also been a bit of give-and-take from Beals. That includes receiving input from players on processes and training elements they’re already accustomed to, while slowly implementing new techniques that Beals brings with him from decades of coaching experience.
“I’ve been very intentional with ‘not too much,’” Beals said. “We’re adding and getting better everyday, but not trying to throw too much at them right now.”
Marshall took decisions of 11-4, 8-5 and 10-5 over the Billikens on opening weekend.
The Herd resumes play in Charleston, South Carolina, Friday when it opens a three-game series against Charleston Southern.
“I’ve told these guys that consistency is what defines good teams. Yeah, we had a good weekend and that’s great, but we’ve got to make sure we train like we’ve been training so that we can trust [the work] like we did this past weekend,” Beals said. “When you’ve got momentum, that’s when you step on the gas. It’s not time to go to cruise control, it’s time to step on the gas and add to our program.”
One of the highlights of opening weekend was the bullpen, which Beals said is fun to manage because of the number of pieces they have.
Herd relievers allowed just four runs, three earned, in 15 2-3 innings while striking out 22 batters and giving up just eight hits and three walks.
“We’ve got pieces that are fun to manage with, but it’s critical we play that defense behind them,” Beals said. “On paper, we made some errors, but we made some big-time plays on defense.”
Marshall begins the weekend series with Charleston Southern on Friday at 3 p.m. and continues play on Saturday [11 a.m.] and Sunday [1:30 p.m.] in its second consecutive road set.
“We signed up for it. We know that we’re going to play the first couple weekends on the road chasing down a little bit better weather,” Beals said. “But the opportunity it presents for the team to get on the road and go be on a bus together, in the hotel together, have team meals and do all this stuff to fortify the brotherhood and camaraderie that we talk about, [is positive].”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.