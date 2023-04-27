Da Bears.
That’s who made Darnell Wright a millionaire Thursday night. The Chicago Bears selected the former Huntington High School tackle with the 10th pick in the first round of the NFL draft. That slot is expected to be worth more than $20 million.
Wright said before the draft he thought Chicago might select him. Wright starred during Senior Bowl week and played for the team coached by Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The former Highlander said he bonded with Chicago offensive line coach Chris Morgan that week.
“I talked to him for a long time,” Wright said of Morgan. “It’s going to be fun working with him. He said he wants players who don’t just get by and that I have so much more in me. He’s a good coach.”
Wright starred for the Highlanders from 2015-18 before earning All-Southeastern Conference honors at the University of Tennessee. He was the second offensive lineman taken Thursday, behind Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson, who went sixth overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
Wright is known as a ferocious run blocker, lending himself to the right tackle spot as a pro. But he also allowed no sacks in 850 snaps last season, suggesting he might handle left tackle. He also has started at guard.
Building trust with his teammates is something Wright said is a priority. He said he’ll work hard to do that. He said he’ll take nothing for granted, even though the Bears have only second-year man Larry Borom, a fifth-round pick from Missouri in 2021, at right tackle.
“You have to earn it,” Wright said.
Chicago traded down one spot from the ninth pick, allowing Philadelphia to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The Bears made sure they still got their man.
Wright is the first offensive tackle the Bears have taken in the first round since 2011 when they drafted Wisconsin’s Gabe Carimi 29th overall. Wright is Chicago’s first tackle selected in the top 10 since 1983 when they landed Hall of Famer Jimbo Covert out of Pitt with the sixth pick.
Chicago is looking to protect star quarterback Justin Fields while at the same time adding a tough player in the physical NFC North. Fields was sacked a league-most 55 times last season.
“Huntington High is very proud of this man,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said of the three-time All-State selections. “He’s persevered, stayed focused and reach his goal.”
NFL draft analyst Pete Prisco of NBC called Wright a “violent player who fills a major need at right tackle.” Prisco gave the Bears a B-plus on the pick.
Analyst Bucky Brooks of NFL.com wrote the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Wright “has a bully mentality and gives [Chicago] a physical tackle who can maul opponents.”
Wright watched the draft from Tennessee’s Anderson Center. He smiled broadly after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the pick from Kansas City. Wright then put on a Bears cap.
Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said in an interview on the NFL Network he was looking for a “hard-working guy who loves football” and Wright fits that description.
The Bears finished 3-14, the worst record in the league last season, and owned the No. 1 overall pick before trading it to Carolina for a package of later choices.