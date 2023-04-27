Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

NFL Draft Bears Football
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Chicago Bears selected the Huntington High alumnus with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday.

 John Amis | The Associated Press

Da Bears.

That’s who made Darnell Wright a millionaire Thursday night. The Chicago Bears selected the former Huntington High School tackle with the 10th pick in the first round of the NFL draft. That slot is expected to be worth more than $20 million.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.