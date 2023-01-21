HUNTINGTON — That burst of wind through Huntington mid-afternoon Saturday was Tony Kemper exhaling.
The Marshall University women’s basketball coach raised his arms in triumph and flashed a broad smile as time expired in the Thundering Herd’s 53-52 victory over Southern Miss in front of 472 spectators at Cam Henderson Center. The triumph broke a streak of five close losses.
“Obviously, that was something that needed to happen for our team,” Kemper said. “I’m proud of them for just going to work every day and trying to break out of a slump. We just haven’t been playing well enough to win.”
Marshall (10-9 overall, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference) played well enough Saturday and the contest still came down to the final 1.1 seconds, when Abby Beeman stole the ball under the Lady Eagles’ basket to clinch the victory.
The play concluded a wild 6.8 seconds when the Herd inbounded the ball but Southern Miss knocked it away. Chardai Watkins scooped up the loose ball and drove towards the basket before Beeman stole the ball back.
“I really didn’t have too much time to think, I just had to react,” Beeman said of her last-second stop. “I sprinted out and thought she might pass it off. I just tried to get it out of there. We didn’t want to lose that way.”
Roshala Scott made a tough shot from the right of the lane over Lauren Gross to put Marshall up 53-49 with 1:06 left. Dominique Davis, though, banked in a 3-pointer with 43 seconds to play, making it a one-point game.
Marshall ran the clock to 13 seconds before Beeman missed a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key. The ball kicked off the rim towards the Herd’s bench, where Marshall’s Mahogany Matthews retrieved it and was fouled by Davis with 6.8 seconds left.
Kemper said if any thought ran through his head when Watkins stole the ball it was “here we go again.” Beeman took care of that.
“Of all the things I thought, that might have been it,” Kemper said. “That’s a really rough way to lose. You played pretty good defense; Kendall (Miller) made a nice play. They’re athletic, so it doesn’t surprise me that throw-in was difficult. Kendall made a nice pass. We just missed the ball. Those are tougher than you think. We survived it and that’s part of it, too.”
After falling behind 2-0, Southern Miss (13-6, 6-2) built a nine-point lead, pounding the ball inside and supplementing those baskets with three 3-pointers from Gross. The Herd chipped away to tie it on Terah Harness’ 3-pointer from the left corner with 9:02 to play. Scott followed with a layup to give Marshall a 39-37 lead with 8:42 left.
Matthews’ foul shot at 4:58 remaining pushed the Herd’s lead to 51-43, but the Eagles used a basket from the block by Melyia Grayson and scored off offensive rebounds by Dominique Davis and Watkins to close within 51-49 with 1:31 left.
Scott led Marshall with 18 points. Freshman Meredith Maier came off the bench to score 11. Matthews grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Beeman, who scored all eight of her points in the second half, finished with a game-high nine assists.
Davis paced Southern Miss with 18 points.
The Herd returns to action at Louisiana-Monroe (6-13, 2-6) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, then visits Arkansas State (6-12, 1-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.