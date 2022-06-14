Best Virginia has announced the addition of Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew, a Division II All-American at West Virginia Wesleyan, for The Basketball Tournament 2022.
“Tanner is a great fit for Best Virginia,” said head coach James Long. “He is a cerebral basketball player who can bring different things to each lineup he plays with. More importantly, Tanner is a professional. He will be great in terms of our team dynamic. Playing at West Virginia Wesleyan, he has been around our alumni every summer and has developed relationships with most of the guys on Best Virginia. We are excited to have Tanner join us to chase this championship in Charleston.”
McGrew (6-foot-8, 250 pounds) attended West Virginia Wesleyan, receiving an opportunity to walk-on with the Bobcats. McGrew averaged 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks during his senior season.
After graduating, McGrew played six seasons professionally around the world. McGrew has played in Australia, Denmark, France, Portugal and Romania. McGrew also played in the NBA G-League for the Salt Lake City Star and the Memphis Hustle. McGrew was a member of the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team in 2019.
Most recently, McGrew played for CSU Sibiu in Romania, averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He shot 51 percent from the field and 39 percent on 3-pointers.
“I’m not a West Virginia University alumnus, but I did grow up in central West Virginia and have spent all my life there," McGrew said. "I’m excited to represent the state, and can’t wait to experience that WVU fanbase.”
Best Virginia will host an exhibition game July 16 at Fairmont State University. The team will also host two skills camps for kids ages 6-13 in Morgantown (July 17 at Mylan Park Community Center) and in Charleston (July 22 at the South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online at bestvirginia.org.