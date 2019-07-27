The West Virginia University alumni basketball team known as Best Virginia lost 80-68 to Overseas Elite in the second round of The Basketball Tournament Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.
Former Mountaineer standout Kevin Jones led Best Virginia, the No. 4 seed in the Richmond Regional, with 20 points and added eight rebounds.
Devin Williams had a double-double (14 points, 16 rebounds) for Best Virginia, and Jaysean Paige rounded out the double figure scorers with 11 points.
The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team event in the summer with the winner receiving $2 million. No. 1 seed Overseas Elite has won the last four TBT tournaments, and extended its winning streak to 27 games.
The other former WVU players on the Best Virginia team included Da’Sean Butler, Truck Bryant, John Flowers, Nate Adrian, Teyvon Myers, Elijah Macon, and Juwan Staten, who missed the game due to injury.