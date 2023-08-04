As the 3 Betties Foundation celebrated 10 years of fighting cancer on Friday night, the guest speaker could relate to what that required.
"No person is an island because we did not get to where we are by ourselves," former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier said at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. "We got here by someone, something or an opportunity."
Chad Beam is the president and founder of the 3 Betties Foundation Inc. He and his team continue to make waves in providing analysis and resources for those in need.
Beam said that the fight is not over and there are still hills to climb.
The American Cancer Society projected earlier this year that there would be more than 1.9 million new cancer cases in the United States.
"I have told people before that if you have never been through cancer and you hear, 'You have cancer,' or 'Your loved one has cancer,' your mind goes blank," Beam said. "If it is something as simple as pointing out the resources in a limited area or someone struggling with medical bills, then we can do a fundraiser with them. Basically, anything we can do to help to clear out the small stuff and clear off the load off their shoulder."
Beam remains optimistic about the future in cancer research.
"They are now going out and finding the cure," Beam said. "It is not people saying they found the cure and get the money from it. They are reaching out and saying, 'We need to get this cure out, see what this medication does or trying to do different therapies and change the outcome for people.'"
Beam remains open-minded about the future of continuing to provide resources for those affected by cancer.
"We might do some healthy lifestyle classes in the future," Beam said. "I would like to get a group to St. Jude in Memphis to tour the hospital and see what we can do with them. We are a partner with St. Jude. Also, I would like to do mentorship programs. The big thing would be doing a Make-A-Wish for cancer patients over 18 [years old]. Make-A-Wish cuts off at 18. If you are 35 with Stage 4 lung cancer, there is still stuff before your time comes. Maybe we can do that down the road."
Bleier was the guest of honor and speaker Friday evening.
He understand the difficulties of cancer, as he once dealt with skin cancer.
"It can depress you and take you down, or face what that is and come out on the good side," Bleier said. "People have situations, and how can people get through them? What Chad is doing through this non-profit is being able to give people options where help is needed. It is not necessarily the big cancers that have financial support behind them. It is the little things that people get afraid of. Anything they need, they are able to reach out in a community like this."
Bleier was drafted by the Steelers in 1968 after playing college football at Notre Dame. Following his rookie season, the Wisconsin native was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
During his time overseas, Bleier was wounded in his left leg and was told he would never play football again.
But Bleier went back to the Steelers' camp in 1970. He did not see the field until 1971 due to pain from his wound overseas.
He finished his NFL career rushing for more than 3,800 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The former running back faced significant adversity throughout his life and never lost hope in overcoming the obstacles.
"No one gets to where they are by themselves," Bleier said. "Whoever's story it may be, there is somebody that helps along the way, somebody that gave you inspiration, like a teacher, parent or coach that all of sudden gets you in the direction you want to be. You get opportunities. We talk about those opportunities and how important it is to understand there is a support mechanism out there that people do care and want to help. Almost giving you a hand, not a handout. You have to be receptive to that."
Bleier said being wounded in Vietnam provided him a newfound perspective on life.
"I had just gotten out of the hospital into an aid station," Bleier said. "I had morphine and an IV drip. The questions of, 'Why me?' 'Now what?' were drifting through my head. Across from me was a triple amputee. He lost his left arm and both legs. Everyday, aides would come to take him to therapy. I would watch him grab the trapeze that swung over his bed.
"He would swing his body into the wheelchair. He stopped at each bed. He then stopped at my bed and said, 'Hey, how are you doing today? You look better today than you did yesterday, because when you got here yesterday you looked like s---.' Here is a guy that lost three of his limbs, but still had a positive attitude."
For more information about the 3 Betties Foundation, visit threebetties.org .