In a pitchers' duel, the Charleston Dirty Birds were edged 2-1 by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on the road in the Atlantic League in Waldorf, Maryland on Friday.

Three Dirty Birds pitchers -- Joe Testa, Jacob Bosiokovic and Ryan Clark -- combined to limit Southern Maryland to just two runs on six hits, but couldn't get enough run support.