In a pitchers' duel, the Charleston Dirty Birds were edged 2-1 by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on the road in the Atlantic League in Waldorf, Maryland on Friday.
Three Dirty Birds pitchers -- Joe Testa, Jacob Bosiokovic and Ryan Clark -- combined to limit Southern Maryland to just two runs on six hits, but couldn't get enough run support.
Testa pitched six strong innings, allowing just two hits and one run. Bosiokovic entered the game in the seventh inning, and allowed the game-winning run to fall to 0-1. Clark hurled the eighth inning.
The Blue Crabs got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning on a passed ball, and that's how the score remained until the seventh inning.
Charleston tied the game in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Diego Goris. However, Southern Maryland responded with a solo home run of its own by Alex Crosby in the bottom of the seventh.
Four Dirty Birds players had hits, but Charleston was stymied by two Blue Crabs pitchers. Daryl Thompson went the first eight innings, allowing just three hits, and James Dykstra closed it out with a save.
Charleston was to play game two of the three-game series at Southern Maryland on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the finale on Sunday.