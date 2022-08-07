Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - The early days of fall football camp are usually times of unbridled optimism. Newcomers and transfers are touted as perfectly filling the gaps they were recruited to address, returnees are uniformly described as bigger, stronger and faster, and there are no losses on the right hand side of the won-loss ledger to dampen spirits.

While many of those things may play out in a positive manner, there are also some issues that are glossed over, not addressed or lost in the waves of early player profiles and improvement assessments. West Virginia, like most every school, has a few of those, and one of them is the tight end position.

