BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

Greg Beals probably wishes C.J. Boyd had stayed at East Carolina.

Boyd, a transfer from ECU, went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, a single and five runs batted in Saturday to lead Appalachian State past Beals’ Marshall team 9-8 in Sun Belt Conference baseball at GoMart Park.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

