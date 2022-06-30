Thursday’s first day of the Red & Black Athletic Club Shootout at West Virginia State had a little something for everyone.
Players and teams from around the state had multiple games in which to compete, officials were given instruction throughout the day and a day-long coaches clinic with six speakers was also conducted.
The latter of those three things put Poca coach Allen Osborne in a bit of a predicament. He gave an hour of instruction on the pack-line defense and was the only in-state prep coach to provide instruction on Thursday.
It was a bit of a double-edged sword for Osborne as several of his peers and annual opponents attended his session.
“I didn’t teach them nothing, they already knew all that stuff,” Osborne joked. “My daddy told me one time, “Keep your mouth shut and you may learn something.’”
Jokes aside, Osborne said that he hoped it provided insight into the scheme, adding that while he hoped others learned from it, he certainly did.
“It was good for me because I got to go back and review my notes,” Osborne said. “I hope somebody got something from it. It was enjoyable.”
Seemingly for everyone — teachers and students. It was convenient as well, as coaches could check in and out depending on when their teams were playing in either the main or auxiliary gymnasiums.
Other speakers included Charleston coach Dwaine Osborne, State coach Bryan Poore, Salem coach Brett Rector, Rio Grande coach Ryan Arrowood and Jacob Gruse, a St. Albans native and coach at Cave Spring High School in Virginia.
Logan’s Zach Green coached three games on Thursday with the Wildcats matching up with Parkersburg South, Shady Spring and Winfield. In between, he caught some of the clinic as well, though he said he regrettably missed Osborne’s pack-line talk.
“I missed Osborne, unfortunately because I really wanted to give him some grief while I was in there and ask him some hard questions,” Green said with a smile.
Gruse’s appearance was notable as Cave Spring is the reigning Class 3 champion in Virginia. Coaching took Gruse from St. Albans and after several stops along the way, he found his way to the helm of a state power. His hour came in the afternoon after Osborne had finished. He too said he wished he’d caught some of the Poca coach’s talk, even if it had led to some friendly disagreements.
“The only thing is I wish they’d have had me with coach Osborne this morning — he does pack-line defense and I think the exact opposite,” Gruse said. “We’re both right but I think it would’ve been great to have us both in there because we could’ve just argued the whole time. We’re both right and we’re both wrong so I think that would’ve been the best coaches clinic of all time.”
“When they asked me [to speak] I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t think I’m qualified. Looking at the hall of famers on that list and there’s little Jacob Gruse on the bottom, I’ve only been coaching for 20 or 21 years, my name doesn’t deserve to be on the same flyer as these guys.”
Despite speaking alongside of longer-tenured coaches, Gruse added that he hoped he could take at least one thing away and perhaps impart one thing in his hour.
“If I can steal one thing or give these guys one little nugget — they’re going to know everything we do, they’re all better coaches than I am, but hopefully I can give them something,” Gruse said. “Even if I can’t give them something, give them another way to think about something — that would be great.”
And ‘great’ was a word tossed around several times by coaches about the event as a whole.
“This is a great event they’re putting on,” Green concluded. “Having the coaches clinic, go play a game, go listen to some coaches speak, go eat — this is great. I really like what they’ve done here.”
“This is probably the best shootout around,” Osborne concurred. “Officials clinic, games, coaches clinics, hospitality room — this is first class. It’s something special.” eat event that they’re putting on. Having the coaches clinic, go play a game, go listen to some coaches speak, eat — this is great. I really like what they’ve done here.”
The shootout will conclude with games on Friday. For Friday’s schedule, see Page 2B.