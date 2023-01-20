Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Capital has been waiting all season for that springboard win to start a wave of momentum. Well, the Cougars will have to wait a bit longer, thanks to Clay Robertson and a resilient bunch from Spring Valley.

Robertson knocked down 32 points, including five big ones in overtime Friday night, as the Timberwolves fended off potential disaster to claim a 72-66 victory at Capital High School.

