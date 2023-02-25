It was a track meet for George Washington's boys Saturday on The Hill against Parkersburg South.
Class AAAA No. 2 Parkersburg South used a full-court press the entire game, but GW handled it like the No. 3 team in Class AAAA should as it edged Parkersburg South 75-70 in the regular-season finale at George Washington High.
Ohio University signee Ben Nicol led George Washington in scoring with 22 points.
George Washington finishes the regular season with a 19-3 record, while Parkersburg South is 16-6.
George Washington coach Rick Greene said it was encouraging to see his Patriots down one of the state's top squads.
"I just thought we did a great job against their pressure," Greene said. "I know we turned it over some. That's going to happen. They are as good or better than any team in the state. They make you play a certain style. I thought our kids did a really good job of attacking the pressure. Then we didn't come down and take wild shots. Credit to our kids."
Greene added that his team has gone through a gauntlet in its last few games.
Before Saturday's game, George Washington played against Class AAAA No. 7 Jefferson on Feb. 7, hosted Class AAAA No. 4 Huntington on Feb. 18, played at Nitro on Feb. 20 and went to Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown on Thursday.
In the Huntington game, GW secured the Mountain State Athletic Conference title. Greene is happy his team won four of those five games.
"Last Saturday we played a No. 4 team in the MSAC game," Greene said. "We went Monday to Nitro and [Nitro coach] Austin [Lowe] does such a great job. Then two days later we're in Morgantown, and less than 48 hours later these kids are playing South."
Greene said it was all about ballhandling when dealing with the press.
"You have to handle the ball and that's the difference for us," Greene said. "Our second-level guys handled the ball better than they did earlier in the year. And any time you have Ben Nicol, you have a shot to win it. He played point and wing. He plays everywhere."
Nicol drained four of GW's 10 3-pointers.
It wasn't just Nicol and Brendan Hoffman -- who scored 11 -- making a difference for GW. Dawson Lunsford, Brandon Dennison and Ashton Gute were big for GW.
When Parkersburg South tried to claw its way back into it in the third quarter, Dennison scored eight crucial points -- three of which were on a 3-pointer later in the quarter to give GW a 53-41 lead. Lunsford tallied 16 points as GW's second highest scorer.
Greene said it's invaluable to have players off the bench who make a big impact.
"Dennison was great off the bench; I thought Chuck [Kelley] was great off the bench," Greene said. "Ashton stepped in. Especially when we lost Brendan when he was in foul trouble. That's what really scares you, is losing your point guard against pressure like that. But I thought the kids did a great job of sometimes surviving it and sometimes beating it."
Gute finished with seven points as he was one of nine GW players to score.
Nine Parkersburg South players scored as well and four of them were in double figures. Cyrus Traugh led the way with 18 points, Austin Reeves scored 10, Jackson Smith tallied 15 and Aiden Blake poured in 12. Blake and Smith each had three 3-pointers to account for all six Parkersburg South long range baskets.
Traugh went 8 of 8 from the line and Parkersburg South was 14 of 17 from the line as a team.
George Washington never trailed and the score was tied once when Blake made it 7-7 with a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
George Washington's largest lead was 16 at 42-26 lead early in the third quarter.
Sectional tournaments begin Tuesday and George Washington is the No. 1 seed in Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1. GW will host No. 4 Riverside Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Greene said his team should be locked and loaded as it vies for a trip to the Class AAAA state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center starting March 14.
"If we're not ready to go Tuesday, then that's on us," Greene said. "We just played No. 1, 2 and 4. No better preparation for that."
GW played Riverside (1-21) twice in the regular season and won both games.
George Washington 75, Parkersburg South 70
Parkersburg South;16;8;18;28;--;70
George Washington;21;18;17;19;--;75
Parkersburg South (16-6)
Traugh 18, Reeves 10, Jones 4, Smith 15, Joy 3, Silvas 2, Plotner 4, Blake 12, Meadows 2
George Washington (19-3)
Deem 4, Lewis 4, Lunsford 16, Hoffman 11, Nicol 22, Gute 7, Kelley 3, Dennison 8