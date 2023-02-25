Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It was a track meet for George Washington's boys Saturday on The Hill against Parkersburg South.

Class AAAA No. 2 Parkersburg South used a full-court press the entire game, but GW handled it like the No. 3 team in Class AAAA should as it edged Parkersburg South 75-70 in the regular-season finale at George Washington High. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

