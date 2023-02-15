Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230216 hhs boys 05.jpg
Buy Now

Winfield’s Toby Laughery (20) grabs a rebound over Huntington’s Gavin Lochow (10) during a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Gavin Lochow and Jaylen Motley were recognized on Senior Night on Wednesday at Huntington’s boys basketball game with Winfield.

The Highlanders then sent their two 12th-graders out on a good note with a 58-49 win over the Generals in a matchup of two Associated Press top-10 teams in their respective classes.

Tags