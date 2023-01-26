Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON – After one period in its game against Hurricane, Huntington High had one basket, and that came with 1.3 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Mikey Johnson.

From that point, Duane Harris played like enough was enough. He charged down the lane time and again and either scored or drew a foul on a Redskins defender.

Tags