HUNTINGTON – This win for Huntington High came with a perk.

The Highlanders pulled away to defeat South Charleston, 59-45, Thursday night at the Archer-Lucas Gymnasium. The win puts them in the Mountain State Athletic Conference title game on Feb. 18 against George Washington in South Charleston.

