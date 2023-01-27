Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

9EC4D55B-EE36-40F7-8F21-BE83D20A9B0D.jpeg
Scott’s Owen Adkins guards Herbert Hoover’s Dane Hatfield in the second half at a packed Elkview Middle School Friday.

 Rick Ryan | For The Gazette-Mail

Harry Houdini would have been proud of Herbert Hoover Friday evening.

The Huskies spent most of the first three quarters getting themselves into trouble, but saved the great escape for last as they stormed to an 80-71 victory against Scott in a battle of top-10 Class AAA teams at Elkview Middle School.

