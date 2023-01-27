Harry Houdini would have been proud of Herbert Hoover Friday evening.
The Huskies spent most of the first three quarters getting themselves into trouble, but saved the great escape for last as they stormed to an 80-71 victory against Scott in a battle of top-10 Class AAA teams at Elkview Middle School.
Eli Robertson led the way with 31 points for No. 10 Hoover, including a 7-of-7 effort at the foul line. In fact, the Huskies made all 14 of their free throws as they rallied from a deficit of 14 points in the first half.
They were still down six points late in the third quarter before taking control with a 17-4 run, giving them a 64-57 advantage with 5:39 to go. Hoover iced it by knocking down all 12 of its free throws in the final period to put away the No. 5 Skyhawks (9-5).
"When we play like a team and we play under control, we're pretty good," said Hoover coach Josh Stricker. "I told the guys it was going to be a game of runs and we've got to persevere through all of it because we knew they were very talented. They're No. 5 in the state for a reason. They're very athletic and they can flat-out shoot the ball.''
Scott burst into several large leads, including 19-5 in the opening minutes, with a fast-paced, motion-filled, run-and-gun mentality. The Skyhawks led 26-12 after one quarter, making 10 of 17 shots with only one turnover.
Hoover (8-6) shaved its deficit to 37-34 at halftime, using a 15-2 run to get within one point. Scott bumped the lead back to eight points in the third quarter before Hoover took off again and gained its first advantage at 59-57 on a pull-up jumper by Dane Hatfield with 6:32 remaining in the game.
Scott, which shot close to 50% through three quarters and was 8 of 22 on 3-pointers at that stage, went 4 of 17 from the field in the final quarter, including 0 of 5 on 3s.
"I felt that during the game tonight specifically -- and multiple times through the year -- when we get out to an early lead, we kind of take our foot off the gas," Skyhawks coach Shawn Ballard said. "We get a little complacent and think, 'Oh, we're up big. We can take some bad shots. We can force some stuff.' And then our defensive intensity may go down a little bit.''
Robertson not only carried Hoover's scoring load for a great portion of the game, but also dished a number of nice assists for open layups as Scott's defense collapsed on him. Hatfield, the Huskies' second-leading scorer this season, only played about a quarter and a half due to foul problems, but still managed 14 points.
Jacob Burns and Garrett Wentz came off the bench for Hoover and each went 4 of 5 shooting for eight points. Burns also grabbed seven rebounds, trailing team leader Sam Phillips by one as the Huskies led off the boards 38-36.
Donovan Brown added 10 points for the victors, with his 3-pointer capping that late 17-4 blitz that handed Hoover its 64-57 lead.
"We told our guys they're concentrating on Eli and Dane,'' Stricker said, "and I said to the other guys, 'You're going to be wide open for layups.' And Garrett and Sam and Burns and Wes, they learned. They were right there. Overall, we played well as a team tonight.
"Very happy with my guys for overcoming everything in this game. After that first and second quarter, we could've gone down, but they said, 'No, we're going to keep fighting,' and we got a good win tonight.''
Reece Carden and Jaylen Sharps paced Scott's scoring with 23 and 21 points, respectively, with Sharps making 5 of 7 tries from 3-point range. Owen Adkins tallied 10 points and Isaac Setser landed a team-best seven rebounds.
Ballard said things started to snowball for Scott when the shot selection went awry.
"We started taking some bad shots,'' he said, "that led to long rebound,s and Eli gets out and gets some [baskets]. When we're taking good shots and get our defense set up, we're pretty good defensively.
"When we take bad shots, everybody wants to be the hero and take some tough ones, and that lets them get runouts. They see the ball go in a little bit, and when you play a good team like this and a good player like this, it lets them get some confidence, and this happens. The next thing you know, you're in a dogfight.''
Stricker said Friday's win shows continued maturity from his squad, which got off to an 0-4 start but now has wins against Cardinal Conference rivals Poca, Nitro, Winfield and Scott.
"I think this one is right up there with those other ones,'' Stricker said. "To come back from almost 15 points down to win, that shows toughness from my kids and they're starting to mature.
"Throughout the year, I had to tell them to slow down and don't try to do too much, let the game come to you. And when they listen, great things are going to happen.''
Herbert Hoover 80, Scott 71
Scott;26;11;20;14;--;71
Herbert Hoover;12;22;21;25;--;80
Scott (9-5)
Sharps 6-11 4-5 21, Carden 6-22 9-10 23, Setser 3-8 0-0 6, Adkins 3-7 3-4 10, Clemons 3-4 0-0 6, Null 0-0 1-2 1, Byrnside 2-4 0-3 4, Walls 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, totals 23-60 17-24 71
Herbert Hoover (8-6)
Brown 4-6 0-0 10, Buckner 1-3 2-2 5, Hatfield 4-10 5-5 14, Robertson 11-27 7-7 31, Phillips 2-5 0-0 4, Burns 4-5 0-0 8, Wentz 4-5 0-0 8, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, totals 30-61 14-14 80
3-point shooting: Scott 8-27 (Sharps 5-7, Carden 2-10, Setser 0-1, Adkins 1-5, Walls 0-3, White 0-1), Hoover 6-15 (Brown 2-3, Buckner 1-2, Hatfield 1-2, Robertson 2-6, Phillips 0-2)