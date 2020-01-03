Two Kanawha Valley boys basketball teams will compete in the annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout set for Jan. 10-11 at the Williamson Field House.
On Friday, Jan. 10, Hurricane plays Westside at 6:30 p.m. in the second game of the day. The schedule opens at 5 with Scott against Beth Haven Christian. Other games that day include Mingo Central against Phelps (Ky.) at 8 and Tug Valley versus Wyoming East at 9:30.
South Charleston takes on Shelby Valley (Ky.) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. The rest of the card that day finds Wayne against Phelps at 1:30 p.m., Scott against East Ridge (Ky.) at 3, Spring Valley versus Wyoming East at 6, Tug Valley against Pikeville (Ky.) at 7:30 and Belfry (Ky) versus Mingo Central at 9.
Admission is $8 per person for an entire day of basketball.
•••
ROUGH MAN CONTEST: A Rough Man contest will be held Feb. 28 and 29 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Boxers, ring girls and slapping contestants are needed for the event. To sign up, visit wvroughman.com or call 304-590-8760.