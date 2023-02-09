ONA – St. Albans appeared to be headed for its fourth consecutive win on Thursday in its boys basketball contest with Cabell Midland.
Jayden Clark’s corner 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the first half gave the Red Dragons a 30-19 lead, their largest of the game.
The Knights, however, battled back, closing the half with a 7-0 run. They then took control of the game in the second half to win 56-50 and snap the Red Dragons’ winning streak.
Dominic Schmidt scored nine of his 16 points in the first half, including five during Cabell Midland’s late-second-quarter run. Isaac Pettit scored 10 of his 16 points during the second half when the Knights (9-8) took control of the game.
St. Albans (11-8) was limited to just seven points in the third quarter and never led again after the Knights tied it 33-33 at 5:02 of the period.
“We started hitting shots,” Schmidt said. “The rest of the way was just defending at a high level.”
The Red Dragons started the contest with a 7-0 run before Pettit got Cabell Midland on the scoreboard with a two at 4:49 in the first quarter. After leading 17-10 at the end of the first period, St. Albans stretched that lead to 11 points behind Clark, who finished with a game-high 19 points.
Tyrique Wilkins pitched in 10 points for St. Albans.
“We were playing really well the first 14 minutes,” Red Dragons coach Dana Womack said. “We had a little bit of an issue with turnovers.”
St. Albans turned the ball over 10 times but forced Cabell Midland into 11 of its own. After Schmidt helped keep his team in the game during the first half, the Red Dragons limited the Knights’ senior guard to two field goals in the third quarter and only allowed him two foul shots in the fourth.
St. Albans had no answer for Pettit, however.
Pettit found scoring chances in the paint during the third quarter and two fast-break layups in the final 15 seconds of the game helped him seal the win for Midland.
After they struggled with foul shooting on Wednesday in a loss to Capital, the Knights hit 10 of 17 from the foul line in the game Thursday. They went 4 of 6 from the line during the fourth period.
Ethan Bohm helped Midland’s cause with 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line. Bohm finished the game with 12 points.
The win for the Knights was the second this season over St. Albans. They defeated the Red Dragons 73-65 in Kanawha County on Jan. 16.