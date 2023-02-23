Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

POCA -- The third quarter was the thwarter for Wayne.

After battling Poca on even terms in the first half Thursday night, the Pioneers were done in by the Dots' second-half shooting show, which ended with a 67-47 senior night victory for Poca at Allen Osborne Court.

Tags