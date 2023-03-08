OAK HILL, W.Va. — Playing in a sold-out Jim Lilly Center, Oak Hill resembled in the second half the team that upset the top two seeds on its way to a sectional championship last week.
That was nowhere near the case in the second quarter, and it ultimately ended the Red Devils’ season.
South Charleston outscored Oak Hill 17-2 in what proved to be a pivotal eight minutes and won one of the Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals 61-50 Wednesday night.
The Black Eagles (18-7) will take the No. 5 seed into next week’s state tournament and will face No. 4 Huntington on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
South Charleston led 16-13 after the first as the teams traded 3-pointers. That changed in the second, which started with a 10-0 Black Eagles run and ended with them scoring the final seven to take a 33-15 lead into the break.
“We made shots and we sat down and guarded really well in that second quarter,” South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said. “We made a couple of switches defensively and I thought that really helped us out.”
Four players scored in the second for South Charleston, and it wasn’t until Jerimiah Jackson’s lay-in with 3:49 to go that the Red Devils (14-11) were able to get on the board.
“That’s the name of the game sometimes,” Oak Hill coach Benitez Jackson. “They made shots in the second quarter; we just didn’t. I thought we had some good looks. Turned the ball over a few times, but I thought we had some good looks. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
South Charleston did extend its lead to 20 at 37-17 with 5:53 left in the third, but Oak Hill finally found a rhythm and started to get back in it.
Malachi Lewis led the charge. He hit an open 3-pointer and had his foot just inside the arc for a 2 to help whittle the Red Devils' 20-point deficit to 41-27 going to the fourth.
After the Black Eagles raised that to 17, Oak Hill scored the next seven — five by Lewis — to get within 10, its smallest deficit since trailing 23-13 early in the second.
South Charleston looked to have reestablished control when it built its lead back to 15, 52-37, but the Red Devils kept coming. Eventually, a 3-pointer by Lewis made it 58-50 and Oak Hill called timeout with 41.1 seconds to play.
But the Black Eagles scored the final three points, including a one-handed dunk by Bryson Smith to drive it home with 11.2 seconds on the clock.
Daniel was proud of the performance turned in by senior point guard Nas'jaih Jones, who had been plagued by a couple of subpar games going into Wednesday. He finished with 20 points — sharing game-high honors with Smith — and his 3-pointer in the fourth was part of the run that temporarily slowed Oak Hill, drawing a five from Daniel as he got back on defense.
“I think Nas'jaih would tell you he’s had a not-so-great last couple of games for him,” Daniel said. “I thought tonight he really played like a senior guard. He made big shot after big shot, handled their pressure well and made some clutch free throws at the end.”
Christian Goebel added 10 points for South Charleston.
Lewis finished with 18 for Oak Hill, 15 in the second half. Jackson added 11.
Oak Hill had the Black Eagles’ attention going in. They escaped Fayette County with a 51-48 win on Feb. 21, then Oak Hill beat the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in Greenbrier East and Princeton on the road to win the Section 2 championship last week.
“They didn’t give up when they could have very easily,” Daniel said. “When they got down 20 they could have rolled over, but they did not. They fought to the very end. But I thought our kids stuck with it and made the free throws when we needed to, which was our Achilles’ heel all year, making free throws down the stretch.”
The Black Eagles were 10 of 13 at the line in the fourth quarter.
“First of all, South Charleston’s really good,” Jackson said. “They’re long, they’re athletic, they’re well-coached. Our guys don’t have anything to hang their heads about. I’m proud of the effort that we displayed today. I thought we played hard, we just didn’t make shots in the second quarter. … I couldn’t be prouder of this group.”