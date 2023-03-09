Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MADISON -- The Scott Skyhawks are headed to the WVSSAC boys basketball state tournament for the second year in a row after Reece Carden and Jayden Sharps combined for 33 points to lead Scott past Nitro 65-58 on Wednesday.

“They got on us in the first quarter a little bit, but our pressure started to wear them down a bit in the second quarter,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said. “That gave us some opportunities to get out in transition and make some good runs.”

Stories you might like

Tags