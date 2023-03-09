MADISON -- The Scott Skyhawks are headed to the WVSSAC boys basketball state tournament for the second year in a row after Reece Carden and Jayden Sharps combined for 33 points to lead Scott past Nitro 65-58 on Wednesday.
“They got on us in the first quarter a little bit, but our pressure started to wear them down a bit in the second quarter,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said. “That gave us some opportunities to get out in transition and make some good runs.”
Scott’s Isaac Setser found Kadin Clemons open underneath the basket for the game’s first score.
The Skyhawks led 6-5 around halfway through the first stanza, but Nitro outscored Scott 11-6 during the last four minutes, allowing the Skyhawks to enter the second quarter with a four-point lead.
Clemons secured two free throws for the first points of the second stanza, and Nitro’s Derek Lowe quickly answered with a mid-range jumper.
Clemons made a layup with around six minutes left in the half to provide Scott with its first lead of the second quarter.
Scott outscored Nitro 13-5 over about the last six minutes of the first half and hit the locker room leading 32-23.
Nitro started out hot during the second half, beginning the third quarter with seven straight points.
Clemons eventually got to the free throw line and sank two shots to end the Wildcats’ run.
Scott answered Nitro’s run with 14 points in a row points of its own, before Nitro’s Rashaun Robbins connected on a mid-range shot to stop the bleeding with about three minutes left in the quarter.
Nitro’s Landon Poniatowski secured the last shot of the third stanza after his layup near the buzzer, but Scott still possessed a double-digit lead entering the final quarter.
Lowe nailed a 3 for Nitro late in the fourth quarter to bring the Wildcats within five, but the comeback bid would fall short.
“We’ve got a shifted mindset this year," Ballard said. "Last year, we were happy to get there, and now we’re going in with the goal of winning three games and winning the state championship. That’s the goal.”
Clemons demonstrated strong defense and rebounding during the game, while also securing 15 points.
“Shawn’s been having us work on rebounds, because we got out-rebounded last time,” Clemons said. "It just proves that whenever we put our minds to it we can do whatever."
Clemons, not known for his free-throw shooting ability, commented on his mindset at the line during the contest, as he went 5 for 7.
“All I got to say is Jay Sharps told me to put my hand in the cookie jar,” Clemons joked.