HURRICANE -- Ty Smith, said his coach, has been playing out of position all season. But he was in the right position to win the game for Spring Valley on Thursday night.
Smith, a senior forward, tipped in a missed free throw just ahead of the final buzzer, giving the Timberwolves a thrilling 78-76 comeback victory at Hurricane in a battle of Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals.
Sophomore Clay Roberts gunned in 30 points for the Wolves (13-6), who were down nine at halftime and trailed by 13 points in the second half. They were still behind 70-64 with just over two minutes remaining before storming back in the closing stages.
The lead changed hands three times in the final seconds. Tate Adkins turned a steal into a basket to put Spring Valley up 75-74 with 15 seconds left, but Hurricane's Jackson Clark was fouled with 9.6 seconds to go and made two free throws to put the Skins ahead 76-75.
Adkins attacked the basket and was fouled with 3.2 seconds left. He made the first free throw to tie the game, but his second attempt came off the right side of the rim. While battling a defender on the inside block, Smith contorted his body to bat the ball off the board and into the basket, all while falling to the ground as the buzzer sounded.
"It was funny the way he did that,'' Spring Valley coach Rick Chaffin said. "He got his arm way up in there and made that play. ... He timed it well. He's a good athlete and made that great play at the end.
"Ty's our [only] senior starter, and we're asking him to play out of position. He played point guard in Buddy League, middle school, ninth grade, 10th grade. He gets me as his coach and I move him inside because we don't have any size. So I'm asking the kid to play out of position.''
The game was frenetic throughout, with short scoring bursts and sharp outside shooting by both teams.
Hurricane (8-10) worked its way into a 53-40 lead near the middle of the third quarter, largely on efficient play.
The Redskins shot 66% from the floor in the first half, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, and committed only two turnovers in building their 45-36 halftime advantage. Brayden Whittington knocked down all four of his 3-pointers for the Skins in the first half.
In the second half, however, Hurricane slumped to 28% shooting overall (8 of 29) and was 2 of 8 from distance.
"We give up 52, 53 points a game,'' Chaffin said, "and I told our kids at halftime when they had 45 points, 'That's just totally not us. You're not getting up there and guarding them. They're spreading us out. You've got to play defense. You've got to help and recover.' And we didn't do a very good job of that.
"The second half, we were able to get some stops -- not many -- but just enough to win.''
Spring Valley finally caught up at 57-all, capping a 17-4 run, when Adkins rebounded his own missed shot following a Wolves steal with 6:40 left in the game.
Hurricane bounced back to grab a 70-64 lead with 2:41 remaining on a fast break bucket by Whittington. The Skins were still up by five points with less than 1:30 to go, but the Wolves closed it out with an 11-4 run.
The Redskins lost despite making their final 10 free throws over the last 3:48.
Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland, like his players, was disappointed in the outcome, but wants to make sure his team gets ready for Monday's game with Parkersburg, an important contest as far as sectional seeding.
"I was talking to one of our players,'' Sutherland said, "and I told him one play didn't win or lose the game. Basketball games are 32 minutes and there are hundreds of things that could go wrong. Hey, I started out in a 2-3 zone and they nailed every shot they shot, and that's on me.
"So you can't say this cost us the game, or that cost us the game. We played hard and played well most of the game. In the end, it didn't work out. They can't blame themselves. You win as a team and lose as a team, and that goes for the coaching staff, too.''
Jackson Clark led Hurricane with 16 points and seven rebounds, and was followed by teammates Whittington (14 points), Carson O'Dell (13 points), LaRon Dues (10 points, five rebounds) and Mondrell Dean (10 points, five rebounds).
For the Timberwolves, Luke Larsen had 14 points and five rebounds, Adkins added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Keyan Grayson scored 11 points. Smith finished with eight points and five boards as Spring Valley led 29-28 in rebounds.