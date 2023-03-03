There were some rocky moments in the middle, but the start and finish were exquisite for Charleston Catholic Friday night.
Max Wilcox, driving to the basket with reckless abandon, scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, leading the Irish to a 55-41 victory over Poca in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 title game at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.
The win sends the Irish (19-5) into a 7 p.m. Tuesday home game against Wirt County (16-8) in one of Region 4's two finals, with the victor earning a berth in the March 14-18 state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Poca (13-11) isn't eliminated with the loss, but must travel to Section 2 champion Ravenswood Tuesday in an attempt to garner its own bid to the state tourney.
Jayallen Turner, the team's leading scorer on the season, battled game-long foul trouble to add 15 points for the Irish, and Kelan Swan came off the bench to tally 10 crucial points, going 6 of 6 at the foul line in the final 1:20.
"We haven't accomplished anything yet,'' Irish coach Hunter Moles said, "but we set ourselves up for a great opportunity. A home regional game is a great opportunity.''
Catholic vaulted into a quick 9-0 lead, which included a 3-pointer and a thunderous baseline dunk by Turner. But before the first quarter ended, Turner was whistled for his second personal foul and sat out a long stretch. He re-entered in the second quarter, but picked up his third foul with 3:03 left in the half and was again relegated to the bench.
Poca trailed just 25-24 at halftime, and with Turner and Irish point guard Gio Cinco on the bench -- he also had two fouls -- the Dots' chances looked decent.
"Halftime, we were in good shape,'' Poca coach Allen Osborne said. "We were down one and Turner had three [fouls]. We were guarding pretty good and getting good shots. Then we just didn't make shots and it got to where we couldn't [stop Wilcox]. He just beat us off the dribble, and we didn't have help when we were supposed to have it. It's something we've got to get cleaned up.
"Our kids played hard, their kids played hard. We got off to a rocky start, and it got to where we couldn't score. Catholic's really good defensively. Proud of our effort, but got to get better in our execution.''
Poca shot just 33% in the second half (7 of 21) and was 1 of 7 on 3-pointers. Catholic, meanwhile, connected on 8 of 11 floor shots in the second half and 12 of 16 free throws.
"I thought everybody stepped up,'' Moles said. "We always talk about, 'Adversity's coming.' It's just how we handle it. We knew something like [foul trouble] was going to happen tonight, and our whole thing was how we respond to that. That will dictate if we won or lost, and I think we responded in the right way.
"It's never going to be easy with a tough Poca team. Coach Osborne does a great job. But we don't want it easy. It's a sectional championship, and you've got to come ready to play.''
The Dots, who got 14 points (including four 3s) from Cole Godish, were still within 37-33 early in the fourth quarter, but the Irish went on an extended 18-5 run to break it open. Wilcox and Swan each scored six points in the final period.
Turner, who sat about 14 minutes total, didn't miss a shot from the field, going 6 of 6. Freshman Zaden Ranson grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Irish to a 23-20 edge off the boards. Jordan Wolfe also had nine rebounds and matched Poca teammate Keaton Meeks' nine points.
Charleston Catholic didn't play Wirt County during the regular season, but Moles said he has seen the Tigers play.
"They are underrated a little bit,'' Moles said. "They have a good record and they've got some guys who can put the ball in the hole. But like it was tonight, it's us versus us now. We want to focus on what we do, and do it on a very high level. If we're mentally locked in, we feel confident.''
Poca, meanwhile, beat Ravenswood 53-39 in their lone meeting on Jan. 31.
"They're a good team -- got a lot of experience,'' Osborne said. "They're solid, and [coach] Mick [Price] does a great job. But we're excited we've got a chance to play. That's all you need is a chance, and we've got it.''
Charleston Catholic 55, Poca 41
Poca;7;17;6;11;--41
Chas. Catholic;12;13;12;18;--;55
Poca (13-11)
Wolfe 4-6 1-1 9, Ke.Meeks 3-9 2-2 9, Godish 5-10 0-1 14, Ka.Meeks 2-12 3-3 7, Toney 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, McCormick 0-1 0-0 0, Piekarski 0-0 0-0 0, totals 15-41 6-7 41
Charleston Catholic (19-5)
Cinco 2-2 1-2 6, Turner 6-6 2-3 15, Wilcox 6-11 4-8 17, Ranson 2-4 1-2 5, Reynolds 0-3 2-2, 2, Swan 1-1 7-8 10, Blaydes 0-1 0-0 0, totals 17-28 17-25 55
3-point shooting: Poca 5-17 (Ke.Meeks 1-3, Godish 4-7, Ka.Meeks 0-7), Catholic 4-10 (Turner 1-1, Wilcox 1-3, Ranson 0-1, Reynolds 0-2, Swan 1-1, Blaydes 0-1)