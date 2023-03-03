Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

There were some rocky moments in the middle, but the start and finish were exquisite for Charleston Catholic Friday night.

Max Wilcox, driving to the basket with reckless abandon, scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, leading the Irish to a 55-41 victory over Poca in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 title game at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.

