Boys basketball: Tug Valley thumps Van 58-26 Staff reports Jan 28, 2022 7 hrs ago

Tug Valley 58, Van 26:Tug Valley outscored Van 30-10 in the second half to pull away for a 58-26 boys basketball Thursday night at Van.Ashton Davis poured in 20 points for Tug Valley and Jonathan Wagner added 14. Byron Stewart scored a team-high nine points for Van.Braxton County 66, Clay County 55: DJ Coomes and Mason Abraham both scored 18 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Eagles in the road win.William Forbush added 14 points for Braxton County and Beau Liston chipped in 10 points. For Clay County (5-7), Curtis Litton tallied 18 points and Andrew Adkins contributed 14.