Winfield's Cody Griffith (12) tries to get around Poca's Keaton Meeks during Friday's boys basketball game at Poca High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

POCA -- Winfield's boys won despite not shooting the ball particularly well during Friday night's boys basketball matchup at Poca High. 

The Class AAA No. 6 Generals didn't hit a field goal in the fourth quarter and instead scored all 17 fourth-quarter points at the free throw line as Winfield downed Class AA No. 10 Poca 46-39 in a Cardinal Conference bout. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

