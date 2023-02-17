POCA -- Winfield's boys won despite not shooting the ball particularly well during Friday night's boys basketball matchup at Poca High.
The Class AAA No. 6 Generals didn't hit a field goal in the fourth quarter and instead scored all 17 fourth-quarter points at the free throw line as Winfield downed Class AA No. 10 Poca 46-39 in a Cardinal Conference bout.
Winfield (12-8) still struggled at the line, shooting 22 of 36 overall as a team.
But the General defense was strong, allowing seven points in the first and five points in the third.
Winfield's defense did allow 17 points in the fourth, but the General offense matched that total.
Poca's Kambel Meeks was a thorn in Winfield's side as he scored a team-high 19 points, but no other Poca player scored more than eight points. Kambel's brother, Keaton Meeks, tallied eight points. Just three other Dots scored.
"We knew that they struggle a little bit with some ball pressure," Winfield coach Travis Tarr said. "We went to something we haven't done a lot, which is match up full court. We normally stay in a in a 1-2-2 or a 2-2-1. We went belly-to-belly with them to speed them up and get them out of rhythm."
Tarr said outscoring the Dots (11-9) 13-5 in the third quarter allowed his team to win without scoring a field goal in the fourth.
"We were fortunate that our bigs were able to establish themselves in that third quarter," Tarr said. "They got us some separation. Fortunately, they didn't get many shots either. Coaching against [Poca] coach [Allen] Osborne is tough. It's my second time coaching against him, but I've known him for a long time and he's excellent at what he does. His kids execute exactly the way they want. We were fortunate to come out with a win."
Osborne said his team didn't play poorly, but the Dots offense didn't produce the way it needed to.
"Offensively, we just didn't do a good job executing our sets," Osborne said. "We got good looks, we just missed them. We didn't get any second chances and I think that the key to the game was second-chance opportunities and [Winfield] got those. They were effective with their post play. But I was happy for the most part."
Toby and Tanner Laughery were crucial in the paint for the Generals.
"They kept ball alive tonight for us," Tarr said of the brothers. "They posted well. Poca doubled us all night and they were shifting where it was coming from. We played really composed in the post, and I think at the end of the night, that's what really got us.
"We didn't turn the ball over a lot, I don't think. Now we have to start taking advantage at the free throw line. We haven't shot them well for the past month, so I have to get that fixed."
Toby Laughery scored eight points and Tanner Laughery scored 11.
Osborne said Winfield's size advantage was critical.
"It was a factor, and we knew it was going to be a factor," Osborne said. "We tried to do some things and we did for a while. They just got some second shots."
Osborne recognized Winfield's struggles from the line in the fourth quarter.
"We got down to the two-minute mark and we were down six and we just started fouling," Osborne said. "For six minutes without allowing a field goal, that's pretty good for us. We got down six and we decided to try to foul and hope they miss and [we] make a basket, or if they make two, we hit a 3. Give Winfield credit. They come in and play hard."
In Winfield's 65-55 win over Nitro on Tuesday, Ross Musick hit seven 3-pointers and scored 35 points. Musick had just one field goal on Friday as he hit a 3-pointer and hit two free throws for 5 points.
Cody Griffith had the hot hand from long range Friday. He hit three 3-pointers for a and was 11 of 14 from the line for a game-high 22 points.
"If [Ross] is on, Cody is off," Tarr said. "When Cody is on, [Ross] is off. The beauty of our team is that we're built well enough at different spots and we can do that. We have yet to put all the pieces together in the same game. Coming into sectional play, hopefully we're getting there."
Poca led 17-16 at halftime, but Winfield took the lead at the beginning of the third quarter and held it the rest of the game.
Winfield has won four of its last five and has two games left on its regular season schedule. The Generals host Lincoln County on Feb. 20 and close out the season at Herbert Hoover on Feb. 21.
Poca has dropped two of its last three and has two more games in the regular season. The Dots travel to Charleston Catholic on Feb. 21 and finish the regular season at home against Wayne on Feb. 23.
Winfield 46, Poca 39
Winfield;6;10;13;17;--;46
Poca;7;10;5;17;--;39
Winfield (12-8)
Griffith 22, To.Laughery 8, Ta.Laughery 11, Musick 5
Poca (11-9)
Wolfe 5, Ke.Meeks 8, McCormick 3, Ka.Meeks 19, Toney 4