Call it a McRout.

Malik McNeely scored 22 points, including the first nine of the second half, Tuesday night to lead fourth-seeded Huntington High (20-5) to a 67-44 victory over No. 5 seed South Charleston (18-8) in the Class AAAA quarterfinals of the West Virginia boys basketball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

