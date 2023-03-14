Call it a McRout.
Malik McNeely scored 22 points, including the first nine of the second half, Tuesday night to lead fourth-seeded Huntington High (20-5) to a 67-44 victory over No. 5 seed South Charleston (18-8) in the Class AAAA quarterfinals of the West Virginia boys basketball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The lopsided triumph might not have been a surprise since Huntington High had beaten South Charleston by double digits, 59-45, on Feb. 9 in Huntington. The shock was that McNeely — who entered the game averaging 5.8 points per contest — was the hero.
“I feel like I’ve always had it, but I’ve been hurt the majority of the season,” said McNeely, who fractured his kneecap during football season, when he helped the Highlanders to a state title. “I’m just starting to get back and take it game by game. It took a minute to recover.”
McNeely made 4 of 5 shots in the first half, scoring nine points to help the Highlanders to a 36-24 lead. The 6-foot-3 junior then scored the first nine points of the third quarter to push Huntington’s advantage to 45-24.
McNeely scored from the block, on a basket-and-one, again from the block and on a short jumper during the early-second-half spurt. He finished 10 for 14 and scored 22 points in 21 minutes.
Huntington High turned defense to offense in the first half, converting nine South Charleston turnovers into 15 points. Those, combined with 10 second-chance points, led to the 12-point halftime advantage.
For the game, Huntington outscored the Black Eagles 27-6 off turnovers, 12-0 on fast breaks, 32-20 in the paint, 27-7 off the bench and 17-12 on second-chance points.
The fast pace suited well the Highlanders, whose height disadvantage was negated by their speed.
The Black Eagles led most of the first quarter until McNeely gave Huntington High a 15-13 lead when his shot was goaltended with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
After Nas’Jaih Jones opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to put the Black Eagles up 16-15, Wayne Harris scored off a steal and layup to give Huntington High a lead it never relinquished. Harris’ basket sparked an 11-0 Highlanders run that took just 2:14.
“A lot of us not playing well had to do with them guarding,” South Charleston coach Josh Daniels said. “We had some self-inflicting mistakes. We turned the ball over and they got offensive rebounds. They had 13 more shots than us in the first half and 17 points off second-chance opportunities. You’re not going to beat good teams like that. They have a very good basketball team.”
Harris scored 15 points and Mikey Johnson 14 for the Highlanders. McNeely grabbed a team-best eight rebounds. Bryson Smith led South Charleston with 12 points. Roman Kellum pulled down 10 rebounds.
Huntington High, which led at one point by 27, moves on to the quarterfinals to play top-seeded Morgantown (24-2) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Mohigans defeated Bridgeport 64-39 earlier in the day.
“They have good size, they’re a really good team, well-coached, and we’re excited to compete against the No. 1 team in the state,” Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said of defending state champion Morgantown. “It gives us a chance to see where we are. Our guys are excited.”