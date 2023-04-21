HUNTINGTON -- Jarrett Brown scored a touchdown Friday in the state of West Virginia.
The former WVU quarterback didn't play against Marshall, but Georgia Southern's baseball player of the same name sure did. The Eagles' Brown drove in seven runs as Georgia Southern beat the Thundering Herd 16-4 on George T. Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The Eagles third baseman went 3 for 5 with two home runs in the Eagles' first visit to Marshall since 1994.
"He's been playing well," Georgia Southern coach Rodney Hennon said of Brown. "We were fortunate. [Marshall starting pitcher Patrick] Copen is a really good arm. We were fortunate to have a big inning in the second and [starting pitcher] Ty Fisher gave us a really good effort today."
The Eagles clobbered Copen, one of the Sun Belt Conference's premier hurlers, by scoring 10 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits in four innings. Copen, a hard-throwing junior right-hander, walked four, struck out three and hit three batters.
Copen hit A.J. Wenrich with the bases loaded in the first, but escaped unscathed other than that. He was not so fortunate in the second when he walked J.P. Tighe and Sam Blancato before Jesse Sherrill beat out a bunt to set up Brown's grand slam. Georgia Southern (19-19 overall, 9-7 Sun Belt) scored four more in the inning to lead 9-1.
"We have to find a way to get better starts and give these guys better vibes early in the game," Marshall coach Greg Beals said. "Patrick is talented as heck. Walks and bad counts, they were able to do damage in that eight-run second inning. That was tough and we didn't come back from it."
The Eagles totaled 18 hits. Sherrill went 4 for 6 with three hits coming off bunts. Wenrich went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs. Noah Ledford was 2 for 4, as was Corey Dowdell.
Pitching wasn't the only problem. Beals said he wasn't pleased with the Herd's hitting, especially stranding 11 runners, in falling to 15-21 and 4-12 in the league.
"We left guys on base," Beals said. "When we got guys on base, we didn't get the big hit when we needed to. We hit a double-play ball; got guys in scoring position and would strike out. We need to get that hit when we need it. We had the bases loaded once and didn't get anything out of it."
Luke Edwards went 2 for 5 and recorded his 230th career hit for Marshall. Owen Ayers was 2 for 5 with a homer. Gio Ferraro homered and drove in two runs.
A bright spot for the Herd was reliever Cole Agemy, who pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out five and walking none. He hit one batter.
"We got quality innings out of him," Beals said of Agemy. "He's been really good at times, like today. We're trying to get him as many reps as we can so he can gain some consistency. He has really good stuff, a really good sinking fastball, and his breaking stuff plays as well."
The teams are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second game of the three-game series.