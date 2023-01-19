HUNTINGTON - Former Marshall University quarterback Byron Leftwich was fired as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday.
The dismissal is part of several changes to the team’s coaching staff on both sides of the ball. Also leaving the staff are specialists coach Chris Boniol, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl, assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel and outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders said they are retiring.
Leftwich, 43, had served as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator since 2019 after coming to the team from the Arizona Cardinals, where he was quarterbacks coach.
The Buccaneers ranked in the top seven in the NFL in points and yardage in Leftwich’s first three seasons, but dipped to 25th in scoring and 15th in yardage in 2022.
Tampa Bay (8-10) averaged 18 points per game in 2022 and was last in the league in rushing with the legendary Tom Brady at quarterback. The Bucs lost to Dallas 31-14 on Monday in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
The former Marshall star helped Tampa Bay win a Super Bowl in 2020.
Leftwich finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy vote in 2003 after his senior season at Marshall. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him seventh overall in the 2003 NFL Draft. Leftwich played four seasons with the Jaguars before moving on to Tampa Bay, the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. Leftwich was on the Steelers roster for a Super Bowl victory in 2009.
In 60 NFL games and 50 starts, Leftwich completed 930 of 1,605 passes for 10,532 yards and 58 touchdowns, with 42 interceptions.
With the Thundering Herd, Leftwich completed 939 of 1,442 passes for 11,903 yards and 89 touchdowns, with 28 interceptions. Leftwich broke several records set by his predecessor Chad Pennington. Leftwich led Marshall to Mid-American Conference titles in 2000 and 2002, as well as a Motor City Bowl victory in 2000 and GMAC Bowl wins in 2001 and 2002.
A native of Washington, D.C., Leftwich has been a finalist for NFL head coaching jobs in recent seasons, including last year with Jacksonville, which hired Doug Pederson.
“We appreciate the hard work and contributions that all of these coaches made to our successes over the past four seasons,” Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said in a statement. “As a collective group, we did not meet the high standards that had been set for this past year and my focus now is on doing what is needed to ensure a successful 2023 season. These were very difficult decisions but something that I felt was necessary for our football team going forward.”