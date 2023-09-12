HURRICANE -- Cabell Midland was similar to the boy who hangs around the girl he wants to ask to homecoming, but doesn't pop the question.
Hurricane (9-1-1) took the young lady to the dance, beating the Knights 4-0 Tuesday in high school soccer at Jim Dagostine Field. Cabell Midland (6-3-1) squandered three prime scoring opportunities that left the Knights kicking themselves.
"It's how the sport goes," Cabell Midland coach Jimmy Smith said. "It wasn't our night. I'm proud of our kids. After they scored two goals, our heads were still up and we fought hard. The third goal went in and our heads dropped quite a bit. Down 3-0 to Hurricane, it's hard."
The Redskins quickly scored the lone goal needed. Jackson Willis found the back of the net from short range while fighting through two defenders just 2:16 into the game.
With 8:51 to play in the first half, the Knights' Griffin Shields nearly scored, but Hurricane's Grayson Maddox made a quick save to his left. Just 1:08 later, Joey Ankrom outdueled a defender and sent a shot toward goal, but Maddox again reacted quickly to stop it. Cabell Midland had another chance to score 7:01 before intermission when Malik Baryun's shot nearly found the goal, but Maddox deflected it at the last second.
Gabe Bueno made it 2-0 with a goal 6:42 before halftime, then scored again at 46:45 to slow the Knights' charge.
"That's pretty typical for our strikers up top," Hurricane coach Kent Bailey said of Bueno. "We have some dogs up top who try to sniff out the ball and win everything that goes in the box. I'm happy with how cool, calm and collected they've been and happy we put them away."
Jackson Ahebwa set the final score with a goal off an assist by Landon Stonestreet at 62:37.
Maddox finished with six saves and the Redskins outshot Cabell Midland 12-6.
"It was a very good game," Bailey said. "Our back line is coming up strong. We've had some injuries in the back, but hopefully we'll bring the whole band back together by the end of the season. We're making do with what we've got, and I'm very proud of the way everybody stepped up tonight."
Both teams return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Redskins visit Spring Valley, while the Knights entertain Capital.
CABELL MIDLAND 0 0 -- 0
HURRICANE 2 2 -- 4
H -- Willis, 2:16
H -- Bueno, 8:42
H -- Bueno, 46:45
H -- Ahebwa (Stonestreet assist), 62:37
Shots: CM 6, H 12. Saves: CM 8 (Prichard), H 6 (Maddox). Corner kicks: CM 3, H 4.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.