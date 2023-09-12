Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE -- Cabell Midland was similar to the boy who hangs around the girl he wants to ask to homecoming, but doesn't pop the question.

Hurricane (9-1-1) took the young lady to the dance, beating the Knights 4-0 Tuesday in high school soccer at Jim Dagostine Field. Cabell Midland (6-3-1) squandered three prime scoring opportunities that left the Knights kicking themselves.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

