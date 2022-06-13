HUNTINGTON — Shawn Rouse, a rising senior at Cabell Midland High School attended the first Marshall football camp of the summer in hopes of leaving with an offer.
The following day, he announced on social media that he had received one. A week later, he followed that announcement with his decision to commit to the Thundering Herd over offers from three other schools.
“I joined the Herd because it is a brotherhood and close to home,” Rouse said. “I need to be close to the people that have gotten me to where I am today because without them and God I wouldn’t be in this position.”
Rouse also held offers from three other NCAA Division I schools, including James Madison, which is entering the Sun Belt Conference with Marshall this season. Murray State and Eastern Kentucky also offered.
“Marshall is where I belong and I felt that it has been since I began my dream of playing college ball. I love every aspect of Marshall football and I absolutely can not wait to further my athletic career as a Herd,” Rouse said.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Rouse has made a name for himself at Cabell Midland as a two-way lineman, playing both offense and defense.
Marshall will be a change of pace with as the Herd brings a more balanced approach to the offensive side of the ball when compared to the Knights’ run-heavy scheme.
“You learn a lot, some [things] that you don’t learn over there at Midland because we don’t pass a lot,” Rouse said following Marshall’s one-day camp where he worked with offensive line coach Eddy Morrisey and other assistant coaches for a few hours.
Rouse also had the chance to work with redshirt-sophomore Logan Osburn, another Marshall offensive lineman hailing from Cabell Midland, this spring and while at the Herd’s June camp. Herd safety Jaydyn Johnson, a sophomore, also attended Cabell Midland, meaning there is familiarity there.
Getting his college decision out of the way ahead of his senior year with the Knights was a big relief for Rouse, who realizes how lucky he has been to make a choice this early.
“I feel that it will help me focus more knowing that I’ve been blessed to have received such an offer this early in my high school career,” Rouse said. “Not everybody gets that and I feel that it will help me train and play harder this season.”
