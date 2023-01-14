Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ONA — Cabell Midland treated the basketball Saturday night like a relay sprinter treats a baton: Grab it and run.

The Knights boys team (5-3), ranked 10th in Class AAAA, outrebounded Capital 35-15 and turned many of the caroms into points in transition in an 82-61 victory at the Castle.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

