ONA — Cabell Midland treated the basketball Saturday night like a relay sprinter treats a baton: Grab it and run.
The Knights boys team (5-3), ranked 10th in Class AAAA, outrebounded Capital 35-15 and turned many of the caroms into points in transition in an 82-61 victory at the Castle.
“I thought the effort was there today,” Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said. “We did a good job rebounding. We did a good job getting rebounds and pushing it. That helped us get the lead. We were boxing out and being physical. If they missed, we came up with the ball and started running.”
The Knights quickly took control. The Cougars (2-6), losers of five in a row, were within 19-14 after De’Mahja Clark’s basket at 7:16 of the second quarter, but 2:39 later Cabell Midland pushed the lead to 14 points.
Clark’s basket at 7:26 of the third quarter pulled Capital within nine, but Jack Eastone followed with one of his five 3-pointers to make it 38-26. The Cougars never moved within single digits again.
With the big lead, Cabell Midland became a bit lax on defense for a stretch but didn’t let Capital make a significant run.
“We got a little sloppy for a little bit, but we tightened it up,” Martin said. “We knew Capital wasn’t going to go away; they have some good guys. Our main thing was playing defense and getting stops. That allows us to run in transition.”
Senior guard Dominic Schmidt led Cabell Midland with 21 points. He said he was pleased with how the Knights performed.
“Everyone was hitting shots,” Schmidt said. “We play well together. We grew up playing together. Guys have stepped into their roles, and it’s been good. Any night someone can go for 20.”
Schmidt was the only 20-point scorer for Cabell Midland Saturday, but three teammates were close - Eastone and Isaac Petitt each scored 17 points and Ethan Bohm scored 16.
Clark led the Cougars with 24 points. Elijah Bennett chipped in 10.
The Knights visit St. Albans at 7 p.m. Monday. Capital returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Huntington High.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.