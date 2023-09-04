Capital High School’s brand-new gymnasium court is under re-evaluation for possible damages following a fire in the locker room hallway on Aug. 25th.
The new floor cost $233,000, per the Kanawha County Communications Director Briana Warner.
The fire was sparked by some materials left by the contractors that were working on the floor, according to Capital principal Larry Bailey.
The sprinklers extinguished the flames relatively quickly. However, the sprinklers kept running until the fire department turned off the sprinklers, almost an estimated hour-and-a-half later.
There are now concerns about the amount of water that crept underneath the new floor, since everything on top was easily cleared away.
The contractor and its insurance company have been notified of the situation. As of Aug. 31st, a decision to replace the floor has not been made.
“We had already had the new gym floor installed,” Bailey said. “They were working on finishing it and putting down the lines and polyurethane on the floor. The concern now is the amount of water from the sprinklers that went under the gym floor. The amount of water that went on top was easy to clean up. Where it wasn’t finished, the water from the sprinklers ran underneath.”
The new floor would’ve replaced the original court that was built when the school first opened in 1989.
Gym classes have been moved to the upper gym. That floor cannot be used for extracurricular activities since the floor is not lined.
Students, teachers and administrators were excited about the final result of the new project.
“It was a big deal for us to be getting a new gym floor,” Bailey said. “We were excited about the new floor. This is a big setback.”
Bailey is remaining optimistic that the gymnasium floor will be used this year. However, there is no timeline set in place.
Bailey and his staff have started tackling the challenges head on.
“You come in on Friday morning and you’re thinking you’re going to be playing volleyball pretty soon,” Bailey said. “We quickly had to regroup and try to find a plan for other practice locations and to host our games. It’s taking a few days to work those arrangements out.”
The only sport that would’ve occupied the gym floor would’ve been volleyball.
The Cougars volleyball team will now move its home games to Horace Mann Middle School.
There are lingering thoughts about how this could affect the winter sports seasons.
“I don’t really have a plan for that right now,” Bailey said. “We will start coming up with some options. We have a lot of great high schools and facilities in the area. People in Kanawha County work together. If we need to do that, I’m confident that we can come up with a plan to play our games elsewhere. Right now, we want to stay positive and hope that everything’s resolved quickly and we can have winter sports as scheduled here in our building.”
With Capital not having a main floor to practice and play on it could tear down some spirits.
Bailey isn’t seeing that from teams at Capital.
“Our athletes and coaches are resilient,” said Bailey on the morale. “Life is always going to throw challenges at you. We’re not going to let that get us down. We’re going to make the best of this situation and play on considering everything. It could have been a lot worse. No one was hurt or injured. If our biggest issue is the gym floor, we’re all pretty lucky.”
Capital coaches were not available to comment on this story.