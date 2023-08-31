Beyond finishing times, numbers reveal quite a lot about a race, and this year’s 50th Charleston Distance Run expects one of its highest participation rates in years.
Race officials anticipate a five-year high, and perhaps even higher figures depending on last-minute sign-ups prior to Saturday’s 15-mile race, 5-kilometer event and three-person relay.
“There was some expectations for the 50th anniversary that would generate some excitement, and it definitely has,” said Kara Moore, a CDR committee member, who has tracked the event’s registrations. “With five days to go, we [were] at a total of 735 registered between all the events. At this point, we are like 396 in the 15-mile, which is more than has finished the 15-mile since 2018.”
The number of registered runners doesn’t necessarily equal the number of expected finishers, though, Moore said.
“Typically, about 85% of people who register finish the race, and that number varies,” she said.
In 2018, the Distance Run began using RunSignUp, and that system has provided race officials with a growing data set to learn more about its participants.
For example, the 15-mile race field consists of 56% men, with an average age of 44, while other events skew differently.
“The relay tends to be younger, and I think it’s because it’s a social event – you find a group of friends to do the relay with,” Moore said, with more women than men running the relay.
Online registration closed Wednesday; however, runners can still register in person during packet pickup at the Beni Kedum Temple from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
“Historically, there’s a lot of last-minute registrations, which you would not expect with a 15-mile race,” Moore said. “You would think you have to train for that and commit to it, but a lot of people will register at packet pickup the day before the race."
The committee attempts to account for the late surge, Moore said, and though officials welcome increased numbers, it can also pose the potential to overwhelm, if the figures don’t meet the forecasted field.
“I always want to see the numbers soar,” Moore said, “and I would love a bunch of people to sign up at the last minute, but at the same time, my biggest fear is that a bunch of people will sign up at the last minute and we won’t be ready for them, but I think we are pretty close.
“At this point, for the 2023 race, it’s really exciting. The numbers are up definitely compared to the past three years.”
All races start in front of the West Virginia State Capitol Building on Kanawha Boulevard at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.