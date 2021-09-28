There was a lot of excitement in the air Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park after the West Virginia Power changed its name to the Charleston Dirty Birds between games of a doubleheader.
Unfortunately for the Dirty Birds, their first game under that new name didn't go according to plan as Charleston was soundly defeated by the Long Island Ducks 11-0 in the Atlantic League.
The Dirty Birds are right in the thick of a playoff push in first place, with the loss dropping them to 31-18 in the second half standings. Charleston saw its South Division lead drop to 21/2 games with second place High Point winning 9-5 on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first inning, Long Island struck for three runs in the second inning and broke the game open with five more in the third inning. The Ducks tacked on three more in the fifth to lead 11-0.
Charleston starting pitcher Alexis Candelario didn't last long, pitching 22/3 innings, giving up six hits and eight runs, although only three of them were earned.
Hector Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning and was 2 for 3 at the plate for Long Island. Vladimir Frias also had two hits for the Ducks and drove in five runs.
The top two hitters (Scott Kelly and Alberto Callaspo) in the Dirty Birds lineup did the most damage, collecting four of the seven hits. Both had a pair of hits, as did Dario Pizzano.
Long Island starting pitcher Joe Iorio (five innings) and reliever Ricky Eusebio (two innings) combined on the seven-inning shutout for the Ducks.
Charleston and Long Island will play game two of a three-game series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.