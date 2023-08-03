Charleston Catholic girls soccer worked hard to win four straight state titles. Its next step would match history.
The defending state champion Irish will look to become the second girls soccer program to win five consecutive state titles this season.
Winfield was the last to accomplish this, doing it from 2012-16.
The Irish are aware of the upcoming challenges, but it isn't anything new for the defending champs after a one-loss season.
Charleston Catholic will rely heavily on its eight seniors after graduating 12 last year. Three of last season's 12 seniors were selected to the Class AA/A first team all-state.
Veteran coach Amy Mullen knows the challenges ahead but remains open-minded about the team's potential.
“I lost 12 seniors, with several being starters. It is a big hole to fill," Mullen said. "They have to be prepared. All of these girls have been here all along. They need to be prepared for every minute and team. We need to start working as a team by taking baby steps all year and see if we can get to the state tournament and win.”
However, Mullen said the unknown of this year's team gets her excited about working with her players.
"Each year is different," Mullen said. "You have an idea when you have a big senior class. A lot of these girls had to wait, and it is now their turn. We will see what they can do. That is fun to me.”
Senior midfielder Roxy Winter returns for her final season with the Irish.
Winter is looking to grab the reins and guide this year's Irish squad.
She believes they have the right pieces. However, she said it will take time to mesh everyone together.
“We need to stay together," Winter said. "We need to communicate and stay and work together. If we fall apart, then bad things happen.”
Winter was able to learn different lessons from last year's seniors, especially being a leader.
She said that she hopes to use her previous lessons to help guide the Irish back to Beckley.
“I have learned a lot from the previous seniors," Winter said. "I hope to follow what they did. We have to listen to each other and trust one another. If we do not have trust, then we do not have a full commitment.”
The eight seniors will be expected to step up in a variety of ways. Some have not seen the field as much as others.
However, they will be needed to help the Irish climb back to the top of the mountain for a fifth time.
Mullen's connection with each senior dates back a long time.
She said that she is ready to see the senior class display their talents this season.
“Most of these girls that are seniors, I have taught since kindergarten," Mullen said. "They have been fantastic in supporting the big class ahead of them. They have worked hard. They used the older players as mentors. I am excited to see them show their colors.”
Winter said that she is appreciative of Charleston Catholic's coaches preparing players to rewrite history.
“Our coaches have helped us by staying in shape," Winter said. "They are also a part of the team. They make our practices better by being there and being supportive of us. If we make a mistake, they encourage and tell us not to make it again."
Mullen is starting to identify and mix-and-match players that will be key contributors.
She said she is already seeing the players drive and hunger to get better.
"They are a solid group of soccer players," Mullen said. "They know what it takes and what you have to do to win. They are working hard and came prepared. I am excited for the younger ones to step up. Every year, you like to see who steps up.
"A few years ago, our song was AC/DC's “Back in Black” because everyone thought we wouldn’t have it. Every year, you want to show that we are still here and still do it. It is baby steps. We will see where we go.”
Charleston Catholic has constructed another difficult schedule to prepare it for any test.
Mullen said the first few games will be an indicator for the remainder of the season.
“Time to see what works and where people go. That is the fun of doing it," Mullen said. "You get to see the mountain you get to climb and see what changes are needed to succeed. We are going to scrimmage Marietta [Ohio] and Hurricane, which are great programs. It is baby steps. We see each time how well we are going to do and what works.”
The Irish will open their season at home against East Fairmont on Aug. 18.