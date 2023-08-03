Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston Catholic girls soccer worked hard to win four straight state titles. Its next step would match history.

The defending state champion Irish will look to become the second girls soccer program to win five consecutive state titles this season.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags