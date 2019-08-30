For Pat Riley and TriStateRacer.com, the Charleston Distance Run represents more than a single-day, 15-mile race, but many planning meetings, significant logistics and, most importantly, the opportunity to promote fitness.
The 47th annual Charleston Distance Run, which begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Capitol building on Kanawha Boulevard, marks the eighth year with TriStateRacer as the official timing company. Riley, the 38-year-old Barboursville resident and owner of TriStateRacer, started the business 11 years ago, and he said he still feels anxious before each event, particularly one as regionally renowned as the CDR.
“I have been to hundreds of races, and I still lose sleep the night before an event,” Riley said. “You think after eight years that you would be fine, but I still get that nervous sleep the night before — do we have everything? We’ve executed every single year perfectly fine, so I have no reason to worry, but I still care so much about this race that it still gets to me every single year. It’s so exciting.”
The race signifies the culmination of copious preparation for runners and TriStateRacer, too.
“We’re talking months in advance with meetings, logistics, making sure that our equipment is top-notch and working, working with the police department, the Laidley Field crew to make sure that we have access and materials,” Riley said.
TriStateRacer times more than 200 races each year, but the company “throws the book at the Charleston Distance Run,” Riley said.
“We bring eight timers that weekend for this event,” he said. “They’re highly experienced. Normally, every single one of these people would probably be at a race on their own, but for the Charleston Distance Run, we pull them all in to help with this event.”
This year’s CDR will feature new bibs for runners to wear.
“We talked to a lot of different runners, and we believe it’s going to be the smallest bib number they’ve ever seen,” Riley said, “and we believe that with the heat and humidity, the runners are really going to love having a smaller bib number on.”
In addition to ordering bibs and performing the timing, TriStateRacer announces runners as they enter Laidley Field to finish and provides each runner with free photos.
“We feel that giving to the community by providing photos for free, that these people will take these photos and share on their social media accounts,” Riley said, “which will hit our goal of promoting running in our region. On Saturday, you look on your social media feed and all you have are results and pictures of people bragging about how much fun and how fast they were at the Charleston Distance Run. That’s amazing.”
Following months of planning and strategizing, Riley and his timing crew experience the same level of exhaustion as the runners at the conclusion of the Distance Run, he said.
“Without taking anything away from the runners, we feel as fatigued as the runners do at noon on Saturday,” Riley said.
Riley, a 1999 Cabell Midland graduate, said all the effort is to ensure each runner makes the most of his or her day.
“It’s all about the runner experience,” he said. “We always want that runner to go ‘Man, that was difficult but fun,’ because when they say that, they’ll say it to their friend and their friend will go ‘Hmm, I might want to do that next year.’ ”