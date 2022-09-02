This is a group of runners at the finish line of the Hood to Coast Relay last weekend in Oregon. Of those featured in the photo, eight have West Virginia ties and will be running in the Charleston Distance Run Saturday. Top row (left to right) Rachel Ford, Jeni Asmus, Jim Ford, Leslie Williamson, Amy Daddysman; bottom row (left to right), WK Munsey, Sarah Fletcher, Adam Cross, Jimmy Cunningham, Scott Poore, Laurie Elkins, Rich Boehm.
No hill, mountain or time zone presents too great a challenge for a group of local runners taking part in the 49th annual Charleston Distance Run, which begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Capitol Complex on Kanawha Boulevard.
Among the expected 600-plus registrants across the 15-mile run, three-person relay and 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) race, there are nine hearty runners fresh from a 12-man, 196-mile Hood to Coast Relay in Oregon.
“I had a really good run out at Hood to Coast,” said Scott Poore of Dunbar, who ran in last weekend’s West Coast event as a warmup for the Distance Run’s 15 miles. “I feel like I’m pretty in tune and ready to run the CDR.”
Poore’s team consisted of 10 other runners with West Virginia ties. In addition to himself, seven others from that team will compete in one of the three CDR events: Rich Boehm (15 mile); Jimmy Cunningham (relay); Amy Daddysman (15 mile); Laurie Elkins (15 mile); Jim Ford (5K) Rachel Ford (5K); and WK Munsey (15 mile). Also, Hurricane’s Gary Smith, a CDR committee member, also ran the Hood to Coast event on a separate team, and he will run in his 48th Distance Run, consecutively running each one after missing the inaugural event.
“This may be the slowest one I ever run,” Smith said of this year’s CDR. “I kind of overcommitted myself. I ran part of the Hood to Cost 200-mile relay last weekend and next weekend I’m running part of the Hundred [Kilometer] Hurricane Relay, so I’m treating the Distance Run more as a training run than a race this year.”
At the Hood to Coast event, runners had plenty of opportunity for a final training session in advance of the Distance Run.
“You’ve got two vans and there’s a total of 12 runners, so you have six runners in each van,” Poore said. “Each runner has to run three legs, and the legs range from anywhere just less than four miles to a little less than eight miles.
“You start out on the top of Mount Hood. Your runner will leave and then everybody gets in a van and drives to the next exchange, so that runner comes into that exchange and your next runner gets out of the van, and the first runner hands off to the second runner. When the last person in your van hands off to the first person in the second van, then your van goes off the course to rest, recoup, and the next van does the same thing for their six runners, so we just piggyback until it’s finished.”
After 29 hours, Poore’s team completed the relay and members began focusing on the next challenge, the Charleston Distance Run.
“I really enjoy the hills,” Poore said of the CDR course. “Going up Corridor G and going around South Hills and coming back down on the bridge, that’s my favorite section of the course actually. I like it better than the flats. All the people out supporting, it just seems like living in Charleston, if you’re a runner, that’s something you should do. It’s just part of the community.”
With less than 24 hours until race time, the Distance Run’s website listed 583 registered across its three events.
“Typically, on Friday, we’ll get anywhere from 50 to 120 runners signed up,” Smith said. “I look for us to be probably about 100 over last year.”
In typical runner fashion, it’s never too early to start thinking about the next challenge either, Smith said.
“It can’t hurt to already start talking about next year, because next year is our 50th anniversary race,” he said. “We’re planning some different things for runners next year, better swag.”