CDR photo
This is a group of runners at the finish line of the Hood to Coast Relay last weekend in Oregon. Of those featured in the photo, eight have West Virginia ties and will be running in the Charleston Distance Run Saturday. Top row (left to right) Rachel Ford, Jeni Asmus, Jim Ford, Leslie Williamson, Amy Daddysman; bottom row (left to right), WK Munsey, Sarah Fletcher, Adam Cross, Jimmy Cunningham, Scott Poore, Laurie Elkins, Rich Boehm.

 Submitted photo

No hill, mountain or time zone presents too great a challenge for a group of local runners taking part in the 49th annual Charleston Distance Run, which begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Capitol Complex on Kanawha Boulevard.

Among the expected 600-plus registrants across the 15-mile run, three-person relay and 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) race, there are nine hearty runners fresh from a 12-man, 196-mile Hood to Coast Relay in Oregon.