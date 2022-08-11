Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Where some see impossible, others find opportunity to overcome challenges, such as Joe Fitzwater and Whitney Wetzel, who will both tackle this year’s Charleston Distance Run for the first time.

A 15-mile run that requires training through a hot, humid summer on a course the features one of the area’s steepest climbs -- Capital Punishment Hill on Corridor G -- presents enough tribulation. That’s exactly what Fitzwater and Wetzel sought in signing up for this year’s CDR, which takes place Sept. 4.