Where some see impossible, others find opportunity to overcome challenges, such as Joe Fitzwater and Whitney Wetzel, who will both tackle this year’s Charleston Distance Run for the first time.
A 15-mile run that requires training through a hot, humid summer on a course the features one of the area’s steepest climbs -- Capital Punishment Hill on Corridor G -- presents enough tribulation. That’s exactly what Fitzwater and Wetzel sought in signing up for this year’s CDR, which takes place Sept. 4.
“Hopefully it’s a little cooler and less humid, that’s for sure,” said Fitzwater, chief meteorologist for Stormtracker 59, which covers 10 counties across southern West Virginia and Virginia. “The only thing that I’ve got going for me is I’ve done a ton of training, so I think I’ll be OK on the distance stuff, especially when I get on top of the hill. All you can do is prepare as much as you possibly can. I’m the eternal optimist. I’m pretty excited for the challenge.”
For Wetzel, 33, of Charleston, the race represents the opportunity to achieve a fitness goal she set this spring to complete a half-marathon.
“I looked at races and I was like ‘Well, if I’m going to do a half-marathon, the Charleston Distance Run is only 2 more miles, so I might as well just do that,’” she said.
Wetzel, a Wheeling native, ran track during her freshman and sophomore years at Linsly High School. Last summer, when Wetzel accepted a position as a fitness coach at Orangetheory Fitness, she began to introduce running back into her exercise regimen, and she has continued to improve both her pace and endurance.
“Up there, we do a mixture -- there’s time on the treadmill, the rower and the weight floor,” Wetzel said. “When I started there, I was like ‘Oh my God, I hate running. I don’t want to run on this treadmill.’ I’m still very slow, but I was really slow a year and a half ago when I started there. But, from doing that, I was able to get better at running, like maintain a run the whole time and eventually up my speed from there.”
As part of her CDR training, Wetzel previewed Capital Punishment Hill and she’s joined the Genesis Running summer program.
“I just ran it [Aug. 2] for the first time,” Wetzel said. “I’m in the Genesis group that’s training for the Distance Run. We meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. We just did hill repeats [Tuesday night] and 12 hours later, at 6 a.m. [Wednesday morning], I did those hills. I wasn’t trying to do it for time. I wanted to mentally get an idea of that route. It was tough, but I’m not scared. It will be OK.”
In addition to providing plenty of challenge, the course is a great tour of the city, Fitzwater said.
“The CDR gives you a little bit of everything with Charleston, which I think is very cool,” he said. “You get the hills of West Virginia. You get a little taste of what it’s like to climb those hills instead of drive them, and you get some of the flatter parts of the [Kanawha] Boulevard.
“You get a little bit of everything, and you get to see the beauty of Charleston itself, both the outskirts and some of the suburbs up through South Hills, you get downtown Charleston, the historic East End, which is really cool, and you get to wrap up at Laidley Field. It’s just a really, really cool race.”
Like Wetzel, Fitzwater, 28, said the Distance Run marks another milestone on a fitness journey. In the four years since he started running, Fitzwater said he’s lost 100 pounds and he’s continuing to test his bounds.
“I like the challenge of it,” he said. “I like pushing myself to the limit and seeing what I can do. Of course, I like the health benefits of it, too.”
Beyond weight loss, increased endurance and faster times, Fitzwater said running has helped him see parallels in his life that challenges that seem daunting, such as the Charleston Distance Run, can be met and overcome.
“I always think of running as a great analogy for life,” he said, “because you have some really good runs and they’re very uplifting and they make you feel great, and you have some not-so-good runs when you get dehydrated or you’re just not feeling it and you have a terrible time. That kind of stuff happens in life sometimes, but at the end of the day, there’s still a lot of good that can come out of even the bad runs.
"I always use that as an analogy for how to handle life. Running has done a lot for me both physically and mentally. It’s been really great.”