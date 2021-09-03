For all the hardships living through a pandemic present, hundreds of runners will eagerly toe the line to tackle a welcomed challenge in the return of the annual Charleston Distance Run.
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, The 48th Charleston Distance Run, which features the traditional 15-mile run, a 5-kilometer race and three-person relay, begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Kanawha Boulevard in front of the Capitol Building steps.
“No matter how painful this race can be, it is a glorious day to be able to have the Charleston Distance Run again,” Nitro resident Laurie Elkins said, “just to see everybody out there on race day wearing the bibs and when the gun goes off, everyone taking off. I can’t wait. I’m so excited about it.”
Elkins, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, said she knows too well how difficult the past year has been for those impacted by COVID.
“People in my field are the ones that perform advanced airways for patients that are in need of ventilators,” she said, “so COVID patients that are beyond the point of being able to breathe on their own and require ventilatory assistance, people in my profession go in and they put in those airways, so we are in the heat of the battle.”
For Elkins, running has provided an opportunity to maintain some semblance of normalcy.
“Yes, absolutely [it was an outlet],” Elkins said. “Initially, there was two or three of us show up and we would just stay apart, but still have that time to exercise and vent about everything, because everyone has been impacted in some way.”
While last year’s CDR was canceled, Distance Run board member Gary Smith ran the course on his own.
“It’s unofficial, but I ran it last year, too, the day the race would have been held,” Smith, a Hurricane resident said. “I went out and ran the course. Of course, I couldn’t get inside Laidley Field, so I had to just do a little loop around Laidley Field to do my 15 miles. In my mind, I kept the streak going.”
Though COVID canceled many races in 2020, including the CDR, Smith, a retired law firm administrator who now works part-time for Robert’s Running & Walking Shop, said he noticed an uptick in running.
“I think COVID has hurt racing, but it didn’t hurt running,” he said. “I can tell you that in 2020 [Robert’s] saw a huge increase in business, and a lot of it was a new. A lot of it was new people-- they were working from home and they just had to get out of the house and so they would get out of the house and go run or walk.”
Now that racing has returned, local runners are eager to compete, CDR director John Palmer said.
“We heard a lot from the people who have registered that they’re really looking forward to it, being able to get out and running,” Palmer said. “First, I think it’s just the joy of being able to run again in a race like the Charleston Distance Run, and secondly, there’s always been a lot of camaraderie among the participants in the Distance Run, and we’re getting a real sense of that again, too.”