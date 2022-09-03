Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall University was well represented in the 49th edition of the Charleston Distance Run, the annual 15-mile road race that starts at the Capitol building and ends at University of Charleston Stadium.

Marshall head cross country coach Caleb Bowen, of Hurricane, placed first overall as he ran the course in 1:22:46.8, six minutes slower than last year's top male finisher Jack Mastandrea (1:16:16.2).

Rick Farlow covers sports.