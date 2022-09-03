Marshall University was well represented in the 49th edition of the Charleston Distance Run, the annual 15-mile road race that starts at the Capitol building and ends at University of Charleston Stadium.
Marshall head cross country coach Caleb Bowen, of Hurricane, placed first overall as he ran the course in 1:22:46.8, six minutes slower than last year's top male finisher Jack Mastandrea (1:16:16.2).
Hollyann Swann, of Huntington, a Marshall cross country volunteer assistant coach, was the women's champion as she finished with a time of 1:30:56.8. She finished third overall.
Rounding out the top five were Caleb Keller of Charleston (1:23:56.8) in second place, Shawn Gross of Wake Forest, North Carolina, in fourth (1:33:44.6) and Nick Bias of Charleston in fifth (1:35:54.3).
The second-fastest female finisher was last year's women's champion Purity Munene, who finished sixth overall (1:36:15.6).
Bowen had never run the 15-mile race before. He ran the 5-kilometer race in seventh grade, but Saturday was his first full Charleston Distance Run.
"I wasn't sure how this was going to feel because we've been training for ultra [marathons]," Bowen said. "It was fun. First time doing it. I did the Charleston Distance Run 5K back in seventh grade and haven't been here since because I coach at Marshall and we always have a cross country meet on this day. Last night we went to Dayton, got back around midnight and me and our assistant coach [Swann] got here at 5 in the morning."
Fifteen miles is nothing for Bowen and Swann. Bowen, in fact, will be running in the Hurricane 100K on Sept. 10 in hopes of winning the grand prize of $1,500.
"I run 100 miles, 100 kilometers," Bowen said. "I actually have a 100K next Saturday in Hurricane. So this was like the last hard, long run of the cycle. It's going to be fun. Six loops along the Meeks Trails. It's a money race."
Swann was excited about her victory on the women's side.
"I'm feeling really good," she said. "I'm really excited about the effort. I used to do a lot more road running but I'm currently more focused on trails, so I wasn't sure how this would play out. With my trail training I get a lot more hills so I know that would play to my advantage today. I ran this course previously and I got about a six-minute PR [personal record] today."
It was Swann's second Charleston Distance Run as she placed second in the women's division and eighth overall (1:36:24.9) in 2018. Swann, who was born and raised in Alabama, ran track at Marshall for a year (2018) and holds the school's 5K and 10K records.
Bowen and Swann run races together frequently and they represent the Thundering Herd when they do.
"It's exciting to have Caleb," she said. "We typically do a lot of races together and train together. When I graduated with a master's degree from Marshall, I fell in love with the state and I wanted to stay here."
Bowen talked about his strategy for the hilly road course, especially Capital Punishment Hill -- a mile-long climb up U.S. 119 (Corridor G).
"We took it kind of conservatively before then," Bowen said. "I've never run it before then. I've driven up it but you never really know how it feels until you run. Capital Punishment wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be but the second and third ones were. They were super-steep going up South Hills right by GW [George Washington High School]. That was a kicker. Fortunately I was able to open up on the downhill, running around 4:50, 4:55 pace. That was cool."
Swann talked about how she handled the course today.
"The Charleston Distance Run is unique where you have about a little over 5K of flat course and then you go straight up the hills for and then your last 6 miles are flat again," she said. "When I did this in 2018 I was fresh out of college and I was training to be a marathoner at that point. Those hills hurt really bad then. So being able to focus on the trails and have a lot more hurt in my training, I was excited to see how that played over. It was feeling a lot better today."
Bowen said it was a battle at the start between him and Keller at the beginning before he pulled away.
"I was hoping me and Caleb [Keller] would battle it out and we went together for the first 4 or 5 miles," Bowen said. "I made a surge on the [South Side] bridge. I was hoping he would follow because I was really trying to push him on the uphill, just because I think that's one of my strengths. I'm not as good of a downhill runner and I know he is."
Keller placed third in last year's race with a time of 1:23:20.9. He was a split second slower on Saturday but he said he was happy with his pace.
"It was a good race," Keller said. "I ran the race I wanted to run. I was just trying to keep [Bowen] in sight in the middle of the race. I was able to do that but I was never able to narrow that gap."
In the accompanying 5K race, Charleston's J.R. Sharp was the overall winner, finishing in 19:07.2. Katie Wendell of Ona was the first female finisher, coming in fifth place overall in a time of 22:00.7.
There were 255 finishing runners in the 15-mile event while 233 finished in the 5K.