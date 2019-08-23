Years of running provide experience and the foundation to excel, but tackling the Charleston Distance Run time and again continues to present a challenge to runners, including J.R. Sharp.
Sharp, a 40-year-old Charleston resident, started running the 15-mile event in 2007, and he hasn’t missed since. Sharp will look to conquer the course again when the CDR commences at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at the 47th annual race.
“This being my 13th year, I think you still have those doubts,” Sharp said. “You think, ‘OK, I think I can still do this. I know it’s going to be hard.’ I can’t say it gets any easier.”
Several flat miles along the Kanawha Boulevard mark the beginning of the race before a long, arduous ascent up “Capital Punishment Hill,” followed by rolling hills through Loudon Heights and descent to the Southside Bridge before more flat miles and a Laidley Field finish.
“I feel like I have to give that course its respect,” Sharp said, “because I know what it can do to me. If you go out too quick, you know how the rest of the day can go. You can really suffer.”
Through the years, Sharp, owner of Sharp Insurance Agency, said he’s learned plenty of tips on navigating the course, and he recently shared some with a CDR neophyte asking for wisdom.
“I said don’t go out too fast,” Sharp said. “You have to hydrate, be ready. A lot of people think ‘Oh, the hills are early,’ but you get on that long, long flat stretch, the second stretch of the Boulevard, and it’s mentally tough and it’s physically tough. The sun’s coming out — there’s a lot of things to factor in, but at the tail end of my message to her, I said, ‘Err on the side of going out too slow, make sure you hydrate,’ and of course, I said ‘Enjoy it. Have fun. That’s the big part.’”
For Sharp, the CDR traces to his childhood, as he joined his grandfather, who volunteered in stuffing race packets, and he attended the annual pasta dinner. One year, as a child, Sharp set up his own aid station.
“I think, 1992, the course was actually altered due to construction on the Southside Bridge, and I lived on Kanawha Boulevard at the time on the west side, and the course actually went by the house,” Sharp said. “I knew of this before the race, so I actually set up a little table and I was giving out water and had a hose out. I can still remember being fascinated by it, thinking that 15 miles, I could never run that far.”
The CDR also marks Sharp’s entry into distance running as a friend recruited him to the race in 2007.
“I went from really running maybe two or three miles a couple times a week, then we jumped into that training,” Sharp said. [My friend] said ‘Hey man, what do you think about running the Distance Run?’ and I said ‘You know what? I’ve always been fascinated by it.’
“I said ‘Let’s train for it.’ That was May 2007, and we trained for it. Looking back, we pitifully trained for it probably that first year. We ran it. He said never again, and I haven’t missed one since.”
In the years that followed, Sharp has increased his mileage to run approximately 40 to 50 miles per week, and though he said he considers himself more a half-marathon runner, the 15-mile CDR takes center stage of his training plans each summer.
“Come June, obviously the Distance Run creeps into my mind and the training starts moving toward it,” he said. “For me, I know every year I’m going to run the Distance Run and I kind of gear training toward that. I run year-round. There’s not any real down time.”
Following another summer of training, Sharp will again aim for a solid showing at the CDR all the while giving the course its due respect.