A talented women’s field, including two-time winner Purity Munene, will headline this year’s Charleston Distance Run, scheduled to take place Saturday.
Munene, the defending women’s champion and 2018 winner, returns, in addition to defending runner-up Joy Miller and first-time entrant Shawanna White, all of South Carolina.
Another contender is Marshall University graduate HollyAnn Swann, the school’s outdoor 5-kilometer and 10K record holder. Each of the women will be vying for podium positions.
“In April, I got a knee injury, but right now I’m training good, my training is going well,” the 35-year-old Munene said. “I’m planning to run [90 minutes] to defend my title.”
Munene, a South Carolina resident, captured the 2021 crown with a time of 1:32:07, and finished in 1:34:43 for 2018.
Her previous experience on the 15-mile course will provide her an advantage, she said.
“Now, I know how the course is,” Munene said. “The first 5 kilometers is flat, then the next 3 miles, you just know you’re climbing the hill. I love that, because I’m capable of doing it.”
Miller, 34, of West Columbia, South Carolina, also returns.
“I finished second last year, so hopefully, I can do one better this year or at least be thereabouts again,” Miller said. “Last year was my first year. I loved it. It was amazing. There was very good crowd support.”
The course lists among the event’s most memorable aspects, Miller said.
“I am still talking about Capital Punishment [Hill],” Miller said. “That is a hill right there. I was surprised by that. I had kind of heard there was a big hill in it, but I did not think it was going to be like that.
“I’ve been doing a bit of hill work, so I feel like I’m going to be ready for it this year. The course is amazing. The first few miles, it’s nice and flat, then you hit the hill and you got some rollers, then you’ve got a nice, flat 5 miles to finish. Honestly, I love it. I think it’s great.”
The hills presented an inviting test for White.
“I love the challenge of West Virginia, because it’s very hilly,” White, 42, of Columbia, South Carolina. said. “Also, right now, it’s good for me, because I’m training for the Chicago Marathon. Even though Chicago is flat, if I can run the time here, it will give me an idea what type of shape I’m in, if I’m having a good day, so a 15-miler is a good way to get marathon workout in.”
The road race presents a different type of challenge for Swann, the 27-year-old defending female winner of the 100-mile Rim to River trail race in Fayetteville.
Swann, who graduated from Marshall with a Master’s degree in 2019, previously ran the Distance Run in 2019. Swann said she transitioned to trail running and triathlons, and now she’s ready to see how that experience will prepare her for a return to the race.
“Post collegiately, I was wanting to see what I could do at the longer distances, so I got into marathoning and road running right off the bat,” she said. “That 2019 CDR experience was 100% from a road running background, so the hills on the CDR definitely hurt a lot more than I was used to. Now, over the past year and a half, I’ve been getting a lot more experience on the trails, and I can definitely tell I’m a lot stronger at hills, so I’m interested to see how the trail running will play into conquering the hills of the CDR.”
Swann enters among the most talented in the field, and though she will be challenged, she said she has her sights set among the top finishers.
“I am definitely eying a podium position, a one-through-three position,” she said. “Like I said, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, because I still have my speed strength, but obviously where I’ve been focused on trails, it might be a toss-up. I’m hoping I can get in the one-through-three position and maybe even set a PR from the last time I was racing the CDR.”