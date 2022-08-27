Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Distance Run Female Winner
Purity Munene won the 2018 Charleston Distance run and repeated her title last year.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

A talented women’s field, including two-time winner Purity Munene, will headline this year’s Charleston Distance Run, scheduled to take place Saturday.

Munene, the defending women’s champion and 2018 winner, returns, in addition to defending runner-up Joy Miller and first-time entrant Shawanna White, all of South Carolina.