The excitement over the Charleston Coliseum becoming a regional site for The Basketball Tournament – a $2 million winner-take-all competition featuring a slew of major college alumni teams – became tempered after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on the national sports calendar. Events were postponed or canceled and those that weren’t went into limbo, fans wondering if the country would open up enough for those to happen.
A ray of hope remains for TBT in Charleston, as Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said last week she remains optimistic that Charleston’s regional bracket will be held in some form.
“I have great hope for that,” Goodwin said. “We’re going to have some good news about that. Do I think it’s going to happen? Yes. Will it look different? Yeah, it probably will.”
As of Sunday evening, The Basketball Tournament has made no announcements about cancellations. On the contrary, it continues to announce roster additions for many of the teams entered. The tournament opened its online application process in March as planned.
“We are monitoring statewide and federal regulations regarding social distancing and group gatherings,” the tournament posted on its list of frequently asked questions. “As we get closer to competition [July 23 — August 11], we will be rolling out safety protocols for players and making an assessment on whether or not fans are permitted to attend per CDC and local government recommendations.”
Part of the buzz surrounding TBT in Charleston comes from two of the teams slated to participate – Best Virginia, a West Virginia University alumni team including former standouts like Kevin Jones, Nate Adrian and John Flowers, and Herd That, a Marshall alumni team including Thundering Herd career leading scorer Jon Elmore, plus Ryan Taylor, C.J. Burks and others.
The Charleston regional is scheduled to be played July 24-26 and will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. What the weekend will look like remains to be seen. Goodwin was optimistic the games would happen, but tournament organizers aren’t sure yet how many, if any, spectators will be able to attend. It will depend on the status of the pandemic at that time.
Charleston already has been forced to make tough decisions on popular events. The city canceled the 2020 version of the Live on the Levee concert series at Haddad Riverfont Park due to complications with the pandemic. The task of keeping the venue safe with the amount of people it normally holds was too cojplicated.
“That’s what’s going to have to happen at so many events,” Goodwin said. “Getting them there, having them there is one thing. It’s the ingress and egress of people coming and going and every single thing they touch along the way.”